Christopher Bell Claims First Bristol Win in Years as Cup Drivers Destroy Championship Contenders’ Hopes

Christopher Bell finally cracked the Bristol code, and he did it in style. After years of coming close, Bell stormed to victory in the Truck Series race, backing up his recent Cup success at the track with a statement that felt like everything coming full circle. And now this victory has trampled on the championship driver’s hopes.

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This race wasn’t short on chaos, though. The turning point came during a massive late-race wreck where Christian Eckes wrecked Corey Heim, sparking a pileup involving Layne Riggs and Cup driver Chase Briscoe that wiped out title contenders.

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“Oh, man, that was just so awesome to be able to win a truck race,” Bell said post-race. “Man, it’s been, what, since 2017, since I’ve won one of these things. So just it’s a lot of fun racing with this group, this HFR group…just so special, so special for me to be able to race with these guys, and, you know, these wins mean a lot to this team and this organization.”

The 2017 Truck champion took control on lap 188 when Bell easily cleared Eckes, driving the Halmar Friesen Racing truck, and once out front, he managed his tires perfectly to hold off a late charge from Chandler Smith. By 250, it was all over. Bell crossed the line with authority, leading 63 laps and sealing his first truck win at Bristol.

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Chandler Smith finished second, Gio Ruggiero was third, Ross Chastain came home fourth, and Eckes was fifth. That top five mattered because Bell won as a Cup regular and Chastain also took away a strong finishing spot from the series’ full-time drivers. But as Christopher Bell tamed the Bristol beast, he also called out the tire chaos that prevails on track.

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Bell slams Bristol tire chaos as timing trumps talent

A few days before the truck race, Bell brought this to everyone’s notice. Driving in Bristol has often turned into a survival contest. Just look at the 2024 spring race, where Denny Hamlin powered to victory by mastering the madness. But while most eyes stay locked on tire management, the latest winner, Christopher Bell, believes there’s more to the story.

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To understand that, rewind to last season’s playoff race. Just four laps to go, the JGR driver came charging from fifth, slicing through the field to grab the lead. Even a hard bump from Brad Keselowski in the final corner couldn’t stop him from reaching Victory Lane.

It looked like pure skill, and it was, but he later revealed that the timing plate played just as big a role as talent.

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“It’s just a matter of when the yellow flags fall and how long the tires last on your car. If you go and look at the data from all of the drivers across the field, all of us are really good at driving these cars and managing the tires, and it’s very difficult to see,” he said.

“I’ll go as far as saying it’s impossible to see driver technique or differences that are going to save the tires, and all of us are off the throttle, rolling the car through the corners, being smooth on the wheel, some cars, the tires last longer than others.”

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Still, tires remain the headline act at Bristol. With drivers consistently walking the edge, Goodyear is now stepping in for the cup race with fresh ideas to bring some balance back. Because at this track, one thing is certain: whether it’s timing, tires, or a bit of both, the smallest detail can decide everything.