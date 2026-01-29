Christopher Bell Confirms Buried Hatchet With HMS Icon as He Throws Shade at NASCAR’s Star Power

There is a special rivalry between Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson that extends far beyond the track. But amidst the fiery off-season between them during the Chili Bowl Nationals, it seems like they have finally found a truce. In an interview with PRN Media, Bell expressed his respect for Kyle Larson. When discussing the reigning NASCAR champion, Bell couldn’t resist commenting on the current state of NASCAR and the changes he expects in the upcoming season. The return of the Chase format couldn’t get any better for Bell.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Christopher Bell calls out drivers while confirming better relations with Kyle Larson

During an interview by PRN Media, Christopher Bell was asked about his relationship with Kyle Larson. The duo has competed all season in the Cup Series and on dirt tracks. They share a heated rivalry on both dirt tracks and asphalt. Neither of them shies away from admitting they are highly competitive in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if the rivalry between the two has gone on to become a feud or become highly serious, Bell replied-

“From my standpoint, I’ve certainly gotten angry with him a couple of times. We had a couple of run-ins in which he let me down and angered me. But that’s come and gone, so I think we’re on pretty good terms now. We like to beat each other when going head-to-head. I’ll say that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Bell agreed that their rivalry together helped them perform better on track. Owing to their competitive spirit, Bell and Larson “elevate” each other’s performance to the highest level. There is nothing toxic about their rivalry, and Bell agrees that both drivers have mutual respect for each other.

When discussing their on-track rivalry, Bell was also asked about the Chase format’s impact on the NASCAR championship. Bell’s reply to the same was rather blunt and straightforward.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I think you’ll see more of the same guys continually fighting for the championship, which is the way it should be. Every sport has its best players and those who aren’t as good. Given our format over the last 10 years or so, we haven’t been able to elevate drivers. And the cream has—it rises to the top to a certain extent, but then it just gets flopped around.”

His argument was based on the fact that the previous format allowed many variables. Especially the ‘win and in’ system allowed multiple drivers to make the Playoffs, even if they got lucky. For Christopher Bell, that’s not acceptable.

“Like, the guy who is first will now be 10th; the guy who was tenth will now be first. And we’re going to really be able to see, you know, the cream rise to the top and consistently at the top, and hopefully generate, you know, the next level of superstars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Bass Pro Shops Night Race Sep 13, 2025 Bristol, Tennessee, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell 20 wins the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bristol Bristol Motor Speedway Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRandyxSartinx 20250913_mcd_bs1_302

His words indirectly pointed to the drivers who have capitalized on loopholes in the Playoffs system. Shane van Gisbergen, for example, secured a full-time seat due to his ability to win races on road courses. Trackhouse Racing gained Playoffs exposure through the wild-card system, allowing them to compete as a wild-card team.

As Bell suggests and the rules indicate, this technique no longer works. Drivers can’t hope to get lucky and win. They will need to be consistent and deliver better results weekend after weekend if they want to compete in the Playoffs and have a chance at the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his title chances, what is the upcoming season looking like for Christopher Bell?

Christopher Bell’s 2026 season and chances of competing in the Chase

Does Christopher Bell need to worry about the Chase affecting his chances in 2026? The answer is probably no. Bell is a star performer who makes his mark almost every season with multiple victories. If we talk about the 2025 season alone, then he won three races back-to-back in the Regular Season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also recorded 14 Top-10 finishes, including multiple podiums. Even in the previous years, Bell’s average finishing position has not wandered away too much from the Top-15s and Top-10s. For Christopher Bell, the Chase is a golden ticket to his first NASCAR Cup Series title.

He has the ability and consistency to perform well throughout the season. He is also hungry for wins, no matter the race. As such, Bell should benefit from the new championship format. His ability to claim multiple wins will rack up a lot of points for him. And, his ability to stay near the front of the pack will reward him with a high position in the postseason when the Chase starts.

Either way, Christopher Bell definitely looks set for the 2026 season. Thus, it is no wonder that he is excited about the prospect of Chase filtering out the best drivers on track. With the way things are, Bell is definitely among the top drivers in the 2026 Cup Series.