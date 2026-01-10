Christopher Bell Dares NASCAR Traditionalists by Ranking the Chili Bowl Above the Daytona 500

With only a month to go before the Daytona 500 race, the participants are all set for a new campaign. While most of the drivers are enjoying their free time before the start of the championship, there are some who just can’t give up racing, even during the off-season. And for them, the Chili Bowl Nationals are the perfect battleground to test their skill.

The Chili Bowl Nationals is Tulsa’s premier motorsports event. Featuring drivers from almost every racing discipline in America, the call of the “Golden Driller” has attracted numerous NASCAR drivers to its fame. In 2026, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, etc., are the drivers who are daring to participate in the event. Among those, Christopher Bell, who’s a legend in the tournament, has rated it even higher than the Daytona 500, ruffling feathers for the hardcore traditionalists.

Why Bell feels Chili Bowl Nationals is above Daytona 500

In this year’s event, Bell is directly competing against the reigning champion of both NASCAR and Chili Bowl Nationals, Kyle Larson. Amidst the preparation for the race, Bell put forth his opinion regarding the race. The reputation of the Chili Bowl Nationals draws direct comparison to the Daytona 500. Speaking on that subject, Bell says,

“The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the NASCAR schedule. But it’s only the NASCAR guys. Whereas anybody can enter the Chili Bowl. So, it’s kind of a barometer for drivers where everybody is there. You get a lot of top drivers from different disciplines and people who don’t compete against each other all the time. It’s a great show.”

It is a bold statement coming from one of the successful drivers of the current generation of NASCAR. A statement that surely challenges the traditional school. However, if we pay close attention to his words, it does make a lot of sense.

Chili Bowl Nationals brings forth a lot of competitors from various racing disciplines. The NASCAR guys hardly get the chance to go up against other racing drivers. For them, the Chili Bowl Nationals serves as the proving ground in equal machinery and equal racing conditions.

Bell also highlighted that an error in the Chili Bowl Nationals most certainly means you are out of the race. There’s also a hint of luck involved, so the drivers need to bring their A-game forward almost every race. Bell also went forth to describe the reality of racing at a Superspeedway, like during the Daytona 500 race.

“But the Daytona 500, or really any superspeedway race… It’s very much a game of chess. You’re not the edge of grip, which is what allows the pack racing and people to be close up behind other guys. And it’s all about timing, being in the right place at the right time, and when to make a move to get to the front. It’s a huge event. It is something that extends outside of the motorsport community.”

He was visibly happy with the fact that the fans of the two racing disciplines are making time for both events. Owing to the fame of the NASCAR drivers, the fans of the two series get a chance to visit each other’s races. It also brings them together as one single motorsports community.

Christopher Bell set to headline EchoPark Speedway Open House

On January 24, 2026, fans will have the opportunity to interact with Christopher Bell during the Open House event at EchoPark Speedway. Bell is the defending winner of the Autotrader 400 race heading into the 2026 season of the Cup Series. Bell is going to answer the questions posed by the fans in a questionnaire session and sign autographs for them in a special appearance at the Speedway.

The event will be open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24. For the fans, this will be a unique opportunity to interact with their favorite driver.

With the 2026 season approaching its start, Bell will be hoping to mount yet another successful Cup Series campaign. He had an amazing start to the 2025 season with three consecutive victories after the Daytona 500. Unfortunately, he was eliminated in the final stage of the playoffs and did not make the cut for the Championship Four Race at Phoenix.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson is heating up at Tulsa for the “Golden Driller”. Who are you going to vouch for this year to win the coveted prize?