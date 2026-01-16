Christopher Bell Delivers Blunt Reality Check After a Brutal Draw Nearly Derails His Fight for Record 4th Chili Bowl Title

The Chili Bowl Nationals is underway in full swing at the Tulsa Motorplex. Christopher Bell is challenging the drivers for the title once again this year. Bell is a three-time winner in the event, having claimed the ‘Golden Driller’ consecutively from 2017 to 2019. But during his preliminary race, all hopes seemed to diminish over time until he made a miraculous recovery. His racing entertained the audience quite well. It seems that even Christopher Bell was happy about the way things panned out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That’s what entertainers do, right? After you’re done entertaining. Hopefully that was an entertaining race, so I don’t know—it felt all right.” However, the way he started his race was clearly not ideal. While the audience may have seen his entertaining recovery, they don’t know the ugly truth behind it. Here’s why his win was more difficult than you may think.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Bell reveals the struggle behind the wheel during Prelims

Christopher Bell was starting his race in eighth position according to the draw. It was not a good position to be in, and it immediately showed. Bell was unable to find grip, and good lap times where he started. He was constantly struggling for consistency during the early stages of the race.

“Well, I mean… the top just got so hard to consistently run laps, and nobody could really get off [turn] four very well because it was slick to a freaking parking curb up there. So I kind of… I was way back, but I noticed that I wasn’t getting off [turn] four, and nobody really was getting off very well.

“So I was like, if I can try to stick down there halfway decent, I’ll be able to do good. And all of a sudden, I started passing guys. So yeah, that’s how I found it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Chili Bowl Nationals, it is very important to find a good line while the field is bunched up. The driver needs to stay vigilant and be ready to take risks and change strategies. That was what Bell did during the Prelims. When he found out that his initial racing line did not pay off, he immediately switched and tried to get ahead. The strategy eventually paid off, leading Bell to win the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I mean, it is super hard. A lot of things have to go your way. Obviously, Hahn did it, so it can be done. But I don’t know, I didn’t think it was going to happen, especially when I saw the group of cars in front of me with CJ [Leary] on the front, Bernal, Spencer Bayston, and Jacob Denney were up there.

“I didn’t think that it was gonna pan out tonight. And then, the yellow flag came out, and bunches back up, and I tried a different line, and it paid off.”

Imago Christopher Bell on Thursday night. (Photo: Susan Wong/NASCAR)

Bell has faced multiple problems with the car setup during the week. The fact that he was fighting his car in order to stay afloat during the race added to his worries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been awfully honest about his race. He didn’t shy away from accepting the level of his competitors. Bell was actually scared that he might end up losing a shot at the fourth title. Bell made history in 2017, 2018, and 2019 by winning back-to-back, now chasing his fourth one.

Nevertheless, the fact that he is able to continue his campaign is great news. The situations he faced today add considerable weight to his statements earlier. It seems that Christopher Bell was not wrong about the difference between the Chili Bowl Nationals and the Daytona 500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his strategy and issues with the car, it seems like he is not going to be comfortable with the car anytime soon…

Christopher Bell dismisses any guarantee of performance on Saturday

The car’s setup that Bell was running today was not exactly performing according to his wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not yet, not yet. The car has been a little bit all over the place as far as setup stuff.”

He is also disappointed with his performance and wants the fans to know this is not his best. He can do better, and the upcoming races will show a different version of him altogether in the car.

“I don’t think gonna race on Saturday, what just raced there. And when I just raced there was not what I raced on Monday. So yeah, I think there’s gonna be some more tweaks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The uncertainty that Christopher Bell has put forward gives his rival, Kyle Larson, a significant edge over him. Do you think Bell’s fourth title charge will be successful this year?