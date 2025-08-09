Christopher Bell Details Stepping In for Hospitalized NASCAR Driver, Breaks Down Truck Series Comeback

Christopher Bell’s rise through NASCAR’s ranks has been nothing short of impressive, and it all really took off in the Truck Series. Back in 2017, Bell put together a season for the ages. Five wins, 15 top-fives, 21 top-tens, and capped it off with the championship. That title came in dramatic style, finishing second to close friend Chase Briscoe at Homestead but outpacing his Championship 4 rivals to take home the big trophy.

Now, it wasn’t just a win for his career. But it was proof that Bell could deliver under pressure. Fast forward to 2025, and the former Truck Series champ found himself back in familiar territory at a legendary NASCAR track. But this time it was under circumstances nobody quite expected.

Christopher Bell delivers strong fill-in performance

When Christopher Bell climbed into Stewart Friesen’s No. 52 Toyota Tundra at Watkins Glen, he knew it would be an unusual sight for fans. “I had a ton of fun, but I’m sure it looked very weird. See that 52 truck out there without Stewart in it,” Bell admitted. Friesen, a dirt-track ace, was sidelined after a brutal dirt modified crash in Quebec on July 28 that left him with a shattered pelvis, compound fracture to his right leg, fractured C7 vertebra, and fractured left hip.

Bell, the 2017 Truck Series champion, made the most of his one-off return to the series. Qualifying second, he kept the No. 52 firmly in the top five, leading 30 laps late in the Mission 176 at The Glen. “Just happy to give them a good run and get a good finish out of it,” he said. Initially told to go “checkers or wreckers,” Bell opted instead to preserve the truck, navigating chaos to secure a fourth-place finish.

The late stages tested every ounce of his racecraft. A caution while Bell was leading quickly spiraled into four more, turning fuel strategy into a gamble. Heim eventually took the lead back, and Bell pitted under caution to top off, betting others would run out. Three overtimes later, he clawed back to fourth.

“They’ve got a really good piece, a really strong Toyota Tundra,” Bell noted. “Hopefully, they can build on it and do some good with Kaden these next couple of weeks.” On Aug. 5, the team announced Kaden Honeycutt would replace Friesen “for the balance of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season,” starting at Richmond. Team GM Jacques Villeneuve later clarified it’s “TBD” beyond that, depending on Friesen’s recovery. Thanks to his June 7 win at Michigan, Friesen may still chase a playoff run, if granted a waiver.

Christopher Bell’s performance was a reminder of his adaptability and skill, seamlessly stepping into a new ride and delivering results under pressure. Fans now turn their attention to Friesen’s recovery, hoping to see him back in the No. 52 soon and continuing his push toward a strong playoff run.

Cup stars take on Truck race at Watkins Glen

Christopher Bell wasn’t the only full-time Cup driver stepping into a Truck Series ride at Watkins Glen this weekend. The field was rounded out by three high-profile names, each bringing a different flavor to the rare appearance at the road course. Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in Truck Series history, jumped into the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Silverado. This was part of his five-race Truck campaign in 2025.

Busch had a decent beginning as he qualified 11th for the race. However, mechanical issues during the race relegated him to the back of the field. He eventually finished in the last spot due to a broken steering box. A forgettable day for the Rowdy, continuing his poor results in the 2025 Cup season. Then, Ross Chastain, now with Trackhouse Racing, slid behind the wheel of the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

Chastain qualified seventh and had a good beginning to the race as he managed to come second in Stage 1. At Stage 2 began, Chastain took the lead away from the then-leader and eventual race winner, Corey Heim, on the restart. Now, this led to a short but intense battle between the two drivers. They even nearly crashed into each other at one point, but luckily avoided a mishap. However, Heim escaped with the lead. Later, Chastain battled fuel pump issues and completed the race in 30th position.

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher made his NASCAR Truck Series debut piloting the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford. A former Xfinity Series champion and current Cup race winner at Watkins Glen, Buescher brought a wave of experience. He produced a decent result, finishing 22nd. In total, four full-time Cup drivers took on the Mission 176 at The Glen. It’s a rare crossover of talent that adds extra intrigue to an already unique event in the NASCAR calendar.