Christopher Bell Drops 6-Word Honest Verdict on NASCAR’s Latest Format Change

In 2025, Christopher Bell scraped the Cup Series championship. Just like so many of his previous attempts, he dove deep into the playoffs in the previous elimination-style format. However, every time, the Joe Gibbs Racing star could not finish the job. But after finishing fifth in points last season, the driver has good reason to believe he can scale up that rank in 2026. That is because of NASCAR’s new format, which Bell is very eager for.

Christopher Bell underlines key blessing for 2026

“Luck will have far less involvement,” was the 6-word statement that Christopher Bell dropped for NASCAR’s new format. “I’m super happy with the format. I think this format will take any sort of doubts or ill feelings toward our champion. And I think it’s a great move in the right direction. I think we could potentially see the same few guys running for the championship year in and year out, and that’s the way it should be. We want the best drivers to be able to be the champion.”

NASCAR has gone back to the ‘Chase’ format, with endearing aspects for drivers. The postseason will still be comprised of the season’s final 10 races, but there will be no eliminations. There is also no longer an automatic entry into the postseason with a win. This snuffs out the ‘luck’ factor that Christopher Bell pointed out. Drivers will be compelled to adopt longer-term strategies for the entire season instead of resorting to last-lap wrecks or passes for race wins.

So Christopher Bell and his No. 20 Toyota team are revitalizing their strategy accordingly. The 13-time Cup Series race winner emphasized how Martinsville Speedway has been his ‘Achilles’ Heel.’ In October 2022, Bell clinched the playoff race at the Paperclip track, which sealed his first Championship 4 appearance. However, the same race in October 2025 became the reason for his elimination from the playoffs. Now, he can balance out his focus without stressing too much about one race.

“In the last couple of years, we have our tracks that we struggle at, and that has hindered us in the previous formats. So now, I think it weighs all of the tracks a lot closer. Your strengths and your weaknesses will equal out a little bit more,” Christopher Bell continued. “It eliminates the need to have greatness at a certain track. We race 36 times a year. We don’t go to Martinsville or Phoenix 36 times a year, so I think it’s a lot fairer.”

Despite the growth inside the sport, there is more scope. That is especially when it concerns cross-border ambitions.

Looking beyond the fences

In June 2025, NASCAR ventured beyond US borders for a Cup Series points race. The Mexico City race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez marked the first international event since 1958. And now, for the sake of TV ratings and viewership, the sport is looking to expand into more avenues. One option is Montreal, Canada. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve hosted the now O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in the late 2000s. So, it isn’t entirely new to the stock car racing world.

Jeff Burton, a 21-time Cup race winner and current racing commentator, is also enthusiastic about this prospect. “I just think it’s just the conversation about growing the sport, you know what I mean? How can we grow the sport? And those are decisions that you know Ben Kennedy, he’ll be heavy into those discussions about what is the right thing to do, if anything. And again, if you don’t ever do anything, you are going to fail.”

New prospects are popping up already beyond the current season. For now, however, let’s await the fascinating events of 2026 and Christopher Bell’s season.