Christopher Bell Forces Chili Bowl Rival to Admit Total Humiliation in 7 Words

The 2026 Chili Bowl is almost at its close, but it’s nowhere short of excitement. Christopher Bell challenged his competitors over the course of the events, but his chance at another “Golden Driller” almost came to an end until an exciting restart gave him his chance. From 2017 to 2019, Bell won straight Chili Bowls; he certainly is looking to add another this year.

Bell started from eighth and was struggling early in the 30-lap A-main. However, though it looked like he was out of contention for what would be his fourth Driller, it was not the case. A slew of cautions forced a restart within the closing laps of the race. He clawed his way through the minefield of cars and put on a wild slide job move on Ryan Bernal with three laps to go. From there, he did not look back, leaving his rival to face complete humiliation.

Bernal describes total humiliation in seven words

Bell wasn’t very fast initially. But he picked up the pace later. C.J. Leary and Ryan Bernal, the frontrunners, were looking quite comfortable in the final laps, battling for the win. But out of nowhere came Bell, eighth to first, to win the A-main, causing Bernal to admit his humiliation.

During a restart, everything is slow. Bernal said he was trying to gain momentum and bring back his consistency, but Bell ultimately bested them. Bernal had just seven simple words to describe it.

“He caught us with our pants down.”

During the beginning laps, as Bernal gained the lead, he was just trying to keep hitting his marks. He needed to remain consistent, which he did. In his mind, he was in the lead, and he didn’t really think there was a chance anybody was going to be able to catch him. Despite the humiliation he faced, Bernal gave due credit to Bell for having everybody at a standstill during those last five laps.

“I didn’t hated to see that yellow. I don’t know how far C.J. and I got out front, but it felt like we were in control.”

In the lead, the yellow was the last thing Bernal had wanted to see. He was far out with C.J. Leary in the No. 87 and as he said, he felt they were “in control.” But Bell had different plans, and he executed it well when it mattered the most.

“In the middle part of the race, there, I really started struggling, and just didn’t really have the pace that I needed. The guys were driving away from me,” Bell said. “Whenever we got those rash of yellows, I’m like, I’ve got to do something different.” And he did.

Bernal ended up settling for third with Spenser Bayston and Kyle Cummings completing the top five.

That was Bell as a driver. How’s he feeling as an owner?

Bell finds peace as a car owner at Chili Bowl

This year’s Chili Bowl witnessed no fewer than eight drivers from NASCAR’s top three series vying for the championship. A closer look around the pit reveals that the influence of NASCAR extends even beyond the lineup of drivers. Car ownership, especially, became a trend among NASCAR regulars at the Chili Bowl. Five active NASCAR Cup Series drivers have entered as car owners.

Kyle Larson, Bell, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, and Kyle Busch. Even with its own set of pressures, car ownership has provided a sense of freedom for Bell. He explained that operating on his own terms changed the tone of the week.

“This time around, doing and driving for myself, I am not a hired driver; I am not gonna drive for Joe or Kieth or Chad. They hired me to drive their car. And I am a hired driver; they are expecting me to do well. Well, here I don’t have anybody to answer to,” said Bell.

The absence of pressure does not mean he isn’t fighting for wins. It’s about him hanging out with a couple of friends and family who are working on the car with him. He said if he sucks, no one will be mad at him, “…and if I win, then that’s what we are here for.”

Bell has relished in the environment of car ownership and the process of team ownership as well. Bell is also fielding a car for Australian driver Kaidon Brown in this edition. He acknowledged that the idea of entering the Chili Bowl as an owner took root last year when he was driving for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

The stint with them sparked the desire in him to approach the event differently. Although owning a car was never Bell’s dream, he surrounded himself with divers and crew members whom he genuinely enjoys working alongside.