Christopher Bell Rejects NASCAR Sidelines As JGR Risks Racing Return Despite Major Injury

A fractured wrist is usually enough to sideline any driver for an extended period. So when Christopher Bell was caught up in a massive crash at Michigan, many wondered how long he would be out. Bell has now answered that question.

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“Thank you to each one who reached out to check on me, I truly feel the love,” Bell wrote on X while sharing Joe Gibbs Racing’s injury update. “I’m grateful for my team of doctors, JGR, NASCAR, and all of the previous drivers who have helped pave the way for the safety standards in our sport. See you in Pocono!”

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This all but confirmed that he will be behind the wheel of his No. 20 Toyota Camry ESE at the Great American Getaway 400 on 14th June.

Bell’s race on Sunday in Michigan ended with 51 laps to go while he was battling Chase Elliott for second place. The two were running side by side through Turns 3 and 4 when Elliott lost grip in the lower lane. As he tried to save the car, it snapped back up the track and made contact with Bell, sending him hard into the outside wall.

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The impact was brutal. Bell’s car caught fire, and the chassis was destroyed. The force of the crash was so severe that it also damaged the SAFER barrier. At that moment, there were lots of concerned faces inside the Joe Gibbs Racing garage. Thankfully, the team released a statement confirming that there wasn’t any injury to his ankle as initially feared, and that the doctors had cleared him.

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“After being evaluated and released from the infield care center, Bell returned home to North Carolina, where X-rays confirmed been cleared,” their post on X read.

Elliott, who crashed into Bell on Sunday, also suffered a DNF. After the initial contact, his car shot toward the inside of the track and slammed into a tire barrier. However, he didn’t suffer any major injuries, unlike the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

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To his credit, Elliott didn’t try to dodge responsibility. He checked on Bell immediately after the crash and later accepted blame for triggering the accident.

“Totally my fault. I feel really bad for Bell and taking him out. I was just trying to run in the bottom and making use of our fresh tires and getting into at least P2. I was hoping to stay side by side with him, but I got free and thought I was going to spin, and kind of commit to spinning out. But as I committed to spinning, it just hooked up, hooked right, and sent Christopher into the wall super hard,” he said post-race.

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Even after all that, Bell won’t miss a race. While a violent, 200-mph crash in Michigan halted his momentum on the track, Christopher Bell’s off-track portfolio continues to move at full speed.

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The Value of Christopher Bell in Joe Gibbs Racing When Put Into Numbers

Over the last few seasons, Christopher Bell has become one of the team’s cornerstone drivers, both competitively and commercially. That standing helps explain why so much attention followed his injury update.

One of Bell’s growing business relationships is with menswear brand COOFANDY, which recently extended its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell is the global ambassador for that company. He does marketing campaigns for them and also helps the brand expand its presence in motorsports.

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The partnership is part of a commercial portfolio that also has backing from Rheem, DeWalt, Mobil 1, Toyota, and Interstate Batteries. Combined with race winnings, performance bonuses, and merchandise revenue, Bell has one of the strongest financial profiles among NASCAR’s younger stars.

That investment also explains one of the more debated decisions inside Joe Gibbs Racing. Despite Bell’s roots in dirt racing, team owner Joe Gibbs has long prohibited him from competing in outside dirt and sprint car events. Christopher Bell has never hidden the fact that he loves that style of racing. It’s where he developed the skills that eventually carried him to NASCAR’s top level.

But from the organization’s perspective, the logic is simple. Drivers can be replaced. Franchise drivers are much harder to find.