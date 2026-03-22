Christopher Bell Shuts Darlington Hype With 7-Word Honest Verdict

Christopher Bell is going against the hype this Sunday. Even before the drivers arrived at Darlington, they were afraid of the chaos from the short track package on the track. In their eyes, that single factor could make racing much more difficult. However, for Christopher Bell, the so-called chaos isn’t as scary as it sounds, something he made clear in an honest seven-word take.

Christopher Bell looks forward to a fun weekend

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“I didn’t really feel that much different there in (Cup) practice.”

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For Christopher Bell, the Lady in Black is not as scary as it is for other drivers. In fact, Bell is having fun because of the way the cars are handling. On one hand, there are drivers like Chase Elliott, who are desperate for a victory this weekend. On the other hand, Christopher Bell stays honest about his intentions, as he just wants to enjoy the weekend and get the best out of the situation.

“I had a little bit of everything. It was a lot of fun,” Bell replied when asked about the car’s handling. It is the prime reason that strikes fear into drivers like Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski this Sunday. But not for Bell.

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“The cars are very, very low on grip. So yeah, it’s fun. It’s a tough race. I think all the drivers are doing a really good job. The cars are hard to drive, so credit to them, and yeah, it’s just a fun race to be a part of.”

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However, Bell also knows that he did not do a perfect job with his car. He may not feel the subtle difference, but his qualifying pace was not up to the mark either. Christopher Bell will be starting the race from P22 on Sunday. In his interview, Bell did not shy away from accepting his shortcomings.

“I don’t know, I mean, my car was pretty tight in Cup practice. Honestly, I was one of the ones who were saying the Cup car’s going to be a lot different in Darlington with the new rule package. And I didn’t really feel that much different there in (Cup) practice. But I wasn’t very good either, so we will see how the race plays out tomorrow.”

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While Bell may be starting from P22, he did face some success on Saturday. While racing in the O’Reilly Series, Christopher Bell was able to bring his car home in P3. Although there is a vast difference in the handling of the O’Reilly and Cup Series cars. So, it does not necessarily mean that Bell can reciprocate it in the final race.

Moreover, Bell was more interested in his teammate’s victory, which unfortunately did not come true. “Yeah, it was pretty self-explanatory. I wish Brandon would’ve won the restart. You know, whoever wins the start wins the race; it’s that situation, so I felt bad that Brandon didn’t get clear and get off the front. I would love to see him win, but suppose it was meant to be.”

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On that note, let’s have a look at the starting lineup for today’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Darlington.

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Starting Lineup

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45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 48 Justin Allgaier Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 66 Timmy Hill Garage 66 Ford

Once again, the 23XI Racing cars are looking faster than the field. Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were able to lock out the front row, establishing an early advantage. Chase Elliott’s plea from earlier seems to be working, as he is starting from the second row, with an equally good shot at victory.