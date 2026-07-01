Christopher Bell’s Sonoma Finesse Has NASCAR Insider Dropping Bold ‘Ricky Rudd’ Claim

In 1998, at Martinsville, Ricky Rudd lay on the ground during his victory lane interview while breathing from an oxygen mask. His car’s cooling system failed and left him severely burnt, with blisters all over his body. Like Rudd’s 1998 Martinsville victory, Christopher Bell‘s top-5 finish with a fractured wrist mirrors that same defiant toughness for insider Kyle Petty.

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“When you have that injury, you focus more on the other areas. And you don’t use that as a crutch; you almost use it as a motivator. You almost use it and say, ‘I am going to do something special. And people are going to look at me and say, ‘This is going to add to the legend of Christopher Bell,’ Kyle Petty said on NASCAR Inside the Race.

“Just like we have seen so many times in the past with Ricky Rudd, Harry Gant, and so many drivers who drove injured and had great runs and won races when they were injured. That just adds to the legend. I think it shows that the drivers now are just as tough as the old guys.”

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FirstBell’s Sonoma drive mattered for two reasons. Firstly, he could’ve chosen to go for a replacement driver anytime he wanted, and he would still receive full points for their finish. Despite that crutch to fall back on, Bell decided to finish the entire race by himself.

Secondly, he was driving one of the trickiest, most technical road courses. Handling the elevation changes at Sonoma even caused a veteran like Shane van Gisbergen to spin out, but Bell was handling all these with a broken left wrist.

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Not only did he bear it with a brave face, but he also posted a top 5 finish. It pushed him into the top 10 in the Cup Series standings, giving him enough leverage to rely on as the Chase approaches. These stories sound legendary considering the fact that he had faced the hardest crash of the Next-Gen era. It was a crash that left many drivers afraid for him.

Bell’s answer before Sonoma was, “I’m not getting out of this one.” This was after he had to get his cast reworked week after week just to hold the steering wheel comfortably.

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The final line from Kyle Petty’s address also answered a huge question that has the ability to shut down the ‘New vs. Old’ debate for a long time. Drivers like Christopher Bell are proving week after week that they are no weaker than their 90s counterparts.

While Bell is claiming the heroics, and rightfully so, there is another driver who has been displaying the same grit throughout the season.

Brad Keselowski keeps Chase’s hopes alive

Brad Keselowski‘s right-femur injury was no less serious than Christopher Bell’s. He broke his right femur in aa DecemberDecember 2025 ski accident and missed the early 2026 Cup Series races. In fact, many believed that he might not make the Chase.

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Despite those doubts, Brad Keselowski is currently 18th in the driver standings and still has a fighting chance for making the postseason this year. A top 15 finish at Sonoma pushed him slightly higher in the standings.

Four consecutive finishes outside the top 30 at Coronado dropped Keselowski in the standings. But four weeks ago, he was among the top-10 drivers owing to his performances.

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He hasn’t publicly confirmed full recovery, managing his return while racing through lingering strain. So it’s reasonable to assume Keselowski is managing recovery while racing road courses that strain his leg.

Drivers like Keselowski and Bell are a reminder of the risks in racing and the sheer motivation and determination that NASCAR drivers carry when they get into their rides for a race weekend.