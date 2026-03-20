Chuck Norris’ Forgotten NASCAR Ties Resurface Amid the Hollywood Legend’s Tragic Demise

He was the embodiment of strength to the entire world as a celebrated Hollywood actor and martial artist. Chuck Norris’ legacy in Hollywood can’t be overtaken by anyone else. Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Judo are just some of the martial arts that he mastered.

After serving in the United States Air Force, Norris initially started as a martial arts instructor for Hollywood before appearing in movies himself. The Octagon, An Eye for an Eye, The Delta Force, and The Expendables 2 are among his best roles. However, the exaggerated memes celebrating his abilities on the internet are facing an immense tragedy.

Norris’ family announced via an official social media post that Norris passed away yesterday.

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“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

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But there is an aspect of his legacy that many fans do not know about. Chuck Norris’ son, Eric Norris, was a NASCAR racer once. Norris and his son used to race together in the SCORE Off-Road series. Not only that, but Eric Norris is also a NASCAR champion. He was the winner of the 2002 Winston West Cup Series title, now known as the K&N Pro Series West.

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As a racer, Eric Norris also made some appearances in the Craftsman Truck Series and Nationwide Series. Instead of racing full-time, he chose to retire in favor of his studies at Arizona State University. Chuck Norris’ death is tragic news for the community, who are pouring out their condolences and respect everywhere.

Kenny Wallace pays a special tribute to Chuck Norris

Kenny Wallace took to social media to send his condolences to the Norris family through a special post:

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“Chuck Norris is dead. He was an inspiration for every man.” His feelings and opinions were echoed by the fans who couldn’t stop themselves from admiring the legend.

“I was so blessed to meet him at Texas Motor Speedway years ago. He was so kind.” Another fan also reminded social media of the lost legacy of his son, Eric Norris. “⁠I remember Eric Norris driving part-time in the early years of the Truck series.”

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Many fans did not know about his connection to motor racing. “RIP to the GOAT Chuck Norris (Also, I just found out his son won the NASCAR regional championship).” However, the fandom hasn’t given up on their hero yet.

In true Chuck Norris fashion, the fans are reminding social media of his prowess and his moral strength through their endearing words. “Nah, he’s just off kicking the a** of the bad folks in the spiritual realm. RIP Chuck.”

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Similarly, another fan would go on to add on to his lore with their four-word note of appreciation, “Iconic badass. RIP Mr. Norris.”

EssentiallySports team sends its heartfelt condolences to Chuck Norris and his family. May his soul rest in peace, and may he keep crushing the hopes of evil villains wherever he is.