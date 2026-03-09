Cleetus McFarland & Co. Causes More Controversy as Richard Petty’s Son Joins Protest Against “Influencers”

“Don’t come here if all you are is an internet sensation because you’ve got no place on a racetrack with those guys,” Kyle Petty bluntly criticized when asked about Cleetus McFarland stepping into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series later this year. Now, the debate around influencers in stock car racing has flared up again. With Cleetus’ close friend set to make his ARCA debut, fans and veterans alike are once again questioning where entertainment ends and competition begins.

Cleetus McFarland’s friend set for ARCA East debut

The latest flashpoint in the influencer-versus-traditional racing debate comes with George Siciliano, better known to fans as “Squirrel McNutt.” The internet personality (best known for his appearances on the Cleetus McFarland YouTube channel alongside Garrett Mitchell) is now preparing to make his ARCA Menards Series East debut at Hickory Motor Speedway later this month.

Siciliano first revealed his plan back in January through a video posted on Mitchell’s massively popular YouTube channel. On Monday, he took things a step further by sharing a first look at the car he’ll drive during the upcoming event, posting photos of the machine on his Instagram page.

For those unfamiliar, the ARCA Menards Series East serves as a developmental division just below the main ARCA Menards Series. The championship features an eight-race schedule focused on East Coast tracks, often giving younger or emerging drivers a platform to prove themselves before climbing further up the NASCAR ladder.

Siciliano’s goal, however, goes beyond just making his debut. The outing at Hickory is intended to help secure NASCAR approval, allowing him to potentially compete alongside Cleetus McFarland in ARCA Menards Series races at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway later in the season.

Adding a sentimental touch, Siciliano’s debut car will also carry a tribute to late NASCAR star Greg Biffle, who had become both a mentor and friend to Cleetus. Still, while the announcement excited fans of the YouTube crew, it also reignited criticism from those who believe influencer-driven entries are beginning to blur the competitive integrity of NASCAR’s developmental series.

Fans unhappy over influencer entry into ARCA East

As soon as news broke that George “Squirrel McNutt” Siciliano would make his ARCA Menards Series East debut at Hickory, the reaction from NASCAR fans online was immediate! Some fans responded with humor, comparing the situation to other internet celebrities who crossed into mainstream sports and entertainment.

One user joked, “At least it’s not the Paul brothers.” The comment referenced Logan Paul and Jake Paul, who rose to fame on Vine and YouTube before transitioning into very different careers. Logan became a WWE performer and entrepreneur behind the PRIME brand, while Jake built a career as a professional boxer and fight promoter.

Others took a more pragmatic view. “I doubt he’ll be competitive, but I guess it brings eyes to the sport,” another fan wrote. Siciliano currently has over 307,000 Instagram followers and frequently appears in Cleetus McFarland’s hugely popular YouTube videos, meaning his debut could draw a significant number of Cleetus fans toward ARCA’s broadcast.

Skeptics questioned how competitive the influencer might actually be. One fan commented, “At least Cleetus knew to stick to tracks that are foot to floor, I’m banking George is at least a second off pace.” That remark referenced Cleetus McFarland’s own ARCA outings, which included a top-10 finish at Talladega in 2025 and an 11th-place run in the 2026 Daytona ARCA 200.

Not everyone was amused. Some reactions were outright dismissive. “This has to stop. I’m not calling these douchebags Cleetus or Squirrel. This is why people think Talladega Nights is a documentary,” one frustrated fan wrote, referencing the famous NASCAR comedy film.

Another viewer recalled Siciliano’s appearances in Cleetus content, asking sarcastically, “Is this the dude that constantly said ‘Talladega’ in the most annoying way possible behind the camera on the Dale Truck video with Dale Jr?” The comment referenced the video when Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove Cleetus McFarland’s “Dale Truck” at Talladega Superspeedway while offering driving advice before Cleetus’ ARCA debut.

While fans hate it, Siciliano’s upcoming start has already achieved one thing – it’s getting people talking about ARCA East and grassroots NASCAR racing long before the green flag drops at Hickory.