Cleetus McFarland Faces Setback After NASCAR Turns Down Talladega Bid Following Eventful Debut

Cleetus McFarland’s entry in the O’Reilly Series with Richard Childress Racing at the Rockingham race saw him finish 32nd. This was expected to help him clear the qualification standards for Talladega Superspeedway, with a lot of experts also believing the same, as it seemed that McFarland could handle NASCAR racing. But his performance at Rockingham Speedway was not enough to assure a place at Talladega.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cleetus McFarland’s Talladega bid denied as NASCAR seeks more experience

McFarland’s evaluation was deemed unsuccessful for only bigger tracks, as he is still allowed to run short track races. The news of the YouTuber’s failed evaluation was announced via the sanctioning body’s “Hauler Talk” podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re all huge Cleetus fans. We all watch his videos and are certainly very appreciative of everything he’s done in our sport and will continue to do in our sport,” Probst stated. “He is approved right now for O’Reilly Series short tracks; he’s good for all of ARCA, all of Truck, and then O’Reilly up through the short tracks. We’d like to see more out of Cleetus in the short tracks. So we’re not going to say no, but there is more that we would like to see out of Cleetus before we would approve him for Talladega.”

The measured statement by NASCAR was also in parallel with Cleetus’ own response, who, after announcing the news to his fans, immediately recounted his inexperience, almost agreeing with NASCAR’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I made my O’Reilly’s debut last Saturday with hopes of getting approval for Talladega, but they did not see enough.” He then reasoned with his fans, recounting his race experience, stating, “Granted, it was a pretty hectic race. I tried to pass someone three-wide on the third lap, spun out, spun out a few more times, but still, it was pretty hectic.”

The acknowledgment of his own shortcomings is a signal of the growth that this YouTuber is now witnessing in his own personality and racing abilities.

While McFarland’s finish in Rockingham was impressive, there were elements there that showed his inexperience. In less than a year, his racing journey has come far, and he hopes to continue moving in the same direction.

“It’s not like we’ve been planning this for a year, and I’ve only been racing NASCAR for one year. It was never my mission to go out and climb in an O’Reilly’s car and get to the top as fast as I can,” said McFarland. “I need more windshield time, regardless of whether it’s in an O’Reilly’s car, an ARCA car, or a truck. More windshield time is gonna help me. I got a lot to learn, guys.”

What’s clear from above is that there isn’t a conflict between NASCAR and McFarland; instead, there are signs of convergence. NASCAR, even though restricting McFarland at Talladega, still bets on his talent, showcasing that his performance at Rockingham, even though not sufficient to qualify him for a superspeedway, it was still enough to show what he could do on the track.

Why NASCAR doesn’t gamble at Daytona and Talladega

NASCAR’s increased caution around these two superspeedways, Daytona and Talladega, does not just stem from thin air but has developed after decades of racing incidents.

The reset began in 2001, when Dale Earnhardt’s fatal crash forced severe changes all around the circuit, including HANS devices, SAFER barriers, and reinforced restraints for drivers. There were also incidents with Carl Edwards, Kyle Larson, and Ryan Newman that brought about changes in evaluation for these big track races.

A mistake by even one driver in these tightly packed fields can cause massive car pileups. As far as Cleetus McFarland is concerned, he is yet to prove himself at superspeedways.

His Daytona record is mixed: he finished 30th in his 2025 ARCA debut after being involved in a multi-car crash, and he also crashed out in Lap 6 of his 2026 Truck debut after the truck broke loose approaching the tri-oval. Add that to his eventful Rockingham O’Reilly debut, where he finished 32nd after early adversity and a later spin, and the approval picture becomes clearer.

With all technicalities accounted for, McFarland’s profile is incomplete. He has shown that he can finish a superspeedway race, but has not consistently demonstrated that he can do so safely and without incident. NASCAR determines its approval for these tracks on this exact criteria, and McFarland lacks that. But as it is clear from John Probst’s statement, they do believe in his ability to pick up racing at the highest level.