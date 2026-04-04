Cleetus McFarland Narrowly Escapes as RCR Hands Last Minute Clutch Move to Get Hard Fought Respect

It wasn’t a headline-grabbing finish, but it was definitely a statement drive. Cleetus McFarland, who is still trying to find his footing in the NASCAR series with his part-time deal with Richard Childress Racing, walked a razor’s edge all race long at Rockingham. What followed wasn’t just survival, but a composed recovery through chaos as McFarland quietly turned a near collapse into a performance that demanded respect.

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“O’Reilly’s, as predicted, got my butt kicked, but I finished the race,” the 30-year-old reflected post-race. “Our goal as a team was to finish the race and not get last, so we did meet our goals… I think we got to 26 for a minute, and I was, like, so excited just to hear that, that literally the next corner I went in and spun out because I was just going too dang fast for my own abilities.”

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For Cleetus McFarland, the race unfolded as a demanding test of discipline and adaptability rather than outright pace at Rockingham Speedway. While the brief climb to P26 reflected glimpses of potential, it also highlighted the fine margin that continues to be navigated at this level.

And then came the radio moment that perfectly captured the days to. While the YouTuber owned up to his mistake, admitting he likely misread his spotter’s call, Ty Dillon, couldn’t help with a slide in a cheeky jab.

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“I hate to say it,” Dillon said. “But your drift practice is doing really good today. Really good on the sideways stuff.”

It wasn’t just humor; it was oddly accurate. Because for a driver hanging on the edge, Cleetus’s car control in those sideways moments was the only thing keeping his race alive.

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That became especially clear during one heart-stopping sequence through turns one and two. With Nathan Byrd breathing down his neck, he got loose again, the car snapping sideways in a way that usually ends badly.

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Whether it was dirty air, light contact or just overcook the entry didn’t matter, what matter was the same. Somehow, he gathered it up, pointed it straight and kept rolling in P30. It wasn’t pretty, but it was gritty and, in a race, full of attrition, that counted for everything.

Because while others dropped out, Cleetus stayed stubbornly in the game. Three separate DNF causing wrecks unfolded around him and he still managed to avoid every single one amid his qualifying efforts.

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Add into spins of his own and a late race speed penalty that sent him to the back and it would’ve been easy to crumble.

Instead, he clawed back positions in the closing laps to finish P 32, quietly earning respect in a way that stats alone won’t show. It was not a flawless performance, but it was a composed and resilient one for the temporary Richard Childress Racing driver.

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But while McFarland barely survived the NASCAR O’Reilly race, it can be said with much certainty that his ARCA run was far better.

McFarland secures career-best finish in ARCA race

Ahead of his much-anticipated debut at Rockingham, Garrett Mitchell made a strong statement in the ARCA Menards East Series. Driving the No.30 Rette Jones Racing, he qualified seventh and steadily worked his way forward, capitalizing on incidents ahead while holding his own in tight battles.

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After early moves into the top six, attrition helped elevate him into the top five, but it was his consistency on the lead lap and repeated duels on restarts that secured track position.

Despite pressure and shifting raised dynamics, McFarland maintained composure to claim a career best fourth place finish, his first top-five result in any NASCAR sanctioned event.

Erase itself unfolded with steady progress rather than dramatic leaps. McFarland exchanged positions multiple times with Isaac Kitzmiller and later reclaimed for after slipping back briefly in the second half.

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A pair of late cautions condensed the field, but the final result, with under 10 laps remaining, so no change at the front allowed him to secure P4 at the checkout flag.