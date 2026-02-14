Cleetus Mcfarland Vows to Never Take Carson Hocevar’s Advice After ‘Idiotic’ End of Daytona Debut

The start of the 2026 NASCAR season couldn’t have been crazier. The Fresh From Florida 250 at the famous Daytona International Speedway gave fans everything they wanted from a Truck Series opener: speed, turmoil, drama, and destruction from the first laps to the checkered flag. Cleetus McFarland, a YouTube celebrity who became a full-time racer, was at the center of it all. He didn’t simply leave with twisted sheet metal. After a bad mishap at the start of the race and some lighthearted finger-pointing, Cleetus made a funny, sneaky jab at Carson Hocevar, which led to one of the most interesting narratives of Speedweeks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleetus McFarland crashes out early

Cleetus McFarland’s first race in the NASCAR Truck Series, the Fresh From Florida 250, was over almost as soon as it started. The Niece Motorsports driver came loose coming out of Turn 4 just six laps into the race, skidded down the banking, and hit the inside wall at Daytona International Speedway hard, bringing out the first caution of the night.

McFarland was lucky that he was able to get out of his truck on his own after dropping his window net. However, his No. 4 truck was wrecked, making him the only driver involved in the early tragedy. After the crash, Cleetus delivered a perfectly on-brand, tongue-in-cheek jab at his friend Carson Hocevar, recalling the advice Hocevar once gave him about how wrecks tend to unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carson told me that if I cause the wreck, then I usually will not be in the wreck. But in this particular instance, I caused the wreck and was the only one to wreck. So I’m starting to question Carson’s advice and whether or not I should be listening to him,” McFarland joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The funny roast shows how close the two are. Hocevar and McFarland have maintained a supportive friendship, rooted in their shared passion for racing. During his Bristol run last season, Hocevar publicly cheered on Cleetus and said he liked watching the YouTuber progress up the ranks.

McFarland’s presence in the Truck Series is particularly meaningful given what he overcame to get here. Following the tragic passing of Greg Biffle, who died after the airplane they were in crashed during landing due to mechanical failure, McFarland considered stepping away from racing entirely. Ultimately, he pushed forward, saying Biffle would have wanted him to continue chasing the dream they shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though he was heartbroken in Daytona, Cleetus isn’t done yet. His truck race ending prematurely, Cleetus will now focus on the ARCA Menards Series event on Saturday.

Whereas Hocevar snags Stage 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleetus McFarland’s night ended early, but his pal Carson Hocevar made a big splash in the Fresh From Florida 250 by finishing the stage in one of the most exciting ways of the night. As soon as the green flag waved, the action began. Michael McDowell powered to the front before a massive Daytona crowd, with Hocevar tucked right behind him in second and Matt Crafton holding third as the field went three-wide in classic superspeedway chaos.

On Lap 3, Hocevar made his first big statement of the night, diving inside McDowell to challenge for the lead. He was clean, aggressive, and showed the speed many expected from the No. 42. By LAP 20 (final lap of Stage 1), it all came down to a drag race between Hocevar and Tanner Gray. Initially, timing and scoring credited Gray with the win by a razor-thin 0.005 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the replay angles told a different story. The camera freeze frame showed Hocevar’s nose ahead at the line, officially awarding him Stage 1 Victory. This was a huge momentum boost and a bit of bragging rights after mentoring Cleetus earlier in the week.

But Daytona never gives without taking something back. Fast-forward to Stage 3, and the night flipped dramatically. On Lap 58, while leading again, Hocevar’s truck snapped loose from a flat left-rear tire. The spin sent him sliding and ultimately tumbling down the leaderboard.

As of Lap 82, Hocevar sits 33rd, three laps down. A heartbreaking turn after such a strong early performance. But in superspeedway racing, hope survives until the checkered flag. Maybe, just maybe, there’s still a miracle in the cards.