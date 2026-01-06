Commissioner Steve Phelps Quits NASCAR Days After Getting Exposed in Lawsuit Trial

The timing raised eyebrows across the NASCAR garage. As the high-profile lawsuit settlement played out, Commissioner Steve Phelps was notably absent from the courtroom. Now, this was an omission that didn’t go unnoticed by the fans. FOX Sports insider Bob Pockrass even hinted that the absence may not have been accidental, suggesting NASCAR could be deliberately creating distance between the organization and its top executive.

At the time, it felt like quiet optics management. Now, just days later, Steve Phelps resigns, and the sequence of events has shifted from curious to combustible. With courtroom exposure, internal pressure, and unanswered questions colliding, NASCAR suddenly finds itself confronting a leadership shakeup no one publicly saw coming. But something which many quietly anticipated.

Steve Phelps bids adieu to NASCAR

Steve Phelps’ departure from NASCAR didn’t come quietly. Instead, it came with a statement that read like a full stop on a two-decade chapter.

“As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years,” Phelps said in a statement. “As I embark on new pursuits in sports and other industries, I want to thank the many colleagues, friends, and especially the fans that have played such an important and motivational role in my career. Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience, for the trust of the France family, and for having a place in NASCAR’s amazing history.”

On the surface, it reads like a planned transition. Underneath, however, the timing tells a very different story.

Phelps had already been effectively sidelined by NASCAR in the days leading up to the lawsuit settlement, conspicuously absent from the courtroom as damaging testimony unfolded. That absence now looks less coincidental and more calculated. The discovery process exposed a series of private text messages and emails that painted Phelps in an unflattering (and explosive) light.

During the trial, messages were revealed in which Phelps referred to Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress as a “stupid redneck” and “an idiot” who “needs to be taken out back and flogged.” On the stand, Phelps acknowledged the comments, explaining they were written out of frustration and offering an apology to Childress.

The damage didn’t stop there. Communications regarding SRX, a startup racing series that NASCAR viewed as a potential threat, surfaced as well. In one particularly harsh message, Phelps texted, “Need to put a knife in this trash series.” That line alone created a public-relations nightmare, reinforcing accusations of anti-competitive behavior at a moment when NASCAR could least afford it.

For many inside the sport, the tone of the messages felt jarringly out of character. Phelps had long been viewed as a steady, diplomatic presence. He was the executive who helped guide NASCAR out of leadership chaos after becoming president in 2018. The lawsuit stripped that image bare.

With the trial airing private frustrations in public view, NASCAR’s decision to quietly distance itself now makes sense. Phelps’ exit wasn’t just a resignation. It was the final move in a damage-control sequence already in motion.

NASCAR leadership praises Phelps’ legacy

As the shock of Steve Phelps’ abrupt departure continues to ripple through the NASCAR garage, the sanctioning body has made it clear it wants the conversation centered on legacy, not controversy. In carefully worded statements released shortly after the news broke, NASCAR’s top leadership offered emphatic praise for the man who rose from a marketing executive to the sport’s first-ever commissioner.

“Steve will forever be remembered as one of NASCAR’s most impactful leaders,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO, Jim France. “For decades he has worked tirelessly to thrill fans, support teams and execute a vision for the sport that has treated us all to some of the greatest moments in our nearly 80-year history.”

That sentiment was echoed by NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy, who highlighted both Phelps’ leadership style and his long-term influence on the sport’s direction.

“Over his two decades at NASCAR, Steve has balanced strong leadership and a consistent pursuit of excellence with a sincere commitment to our fans,” said NASCAR Executive Vice Chair, Lesa France Kennedy. “He has helped to bring fans some of the best, most unforgettable moments in our history, and most importantly, he’s laid an incredible foundation for continued growth and success for the entire sport.”

Phelps’ career arc reflects that foundation. He began in 1990 with the NFL as a marketing manager, eventually climbing to Vice President of Corporate Marketing. In 2004, he joined Wasserman as Head of Global Sales before making the move to NASCAR in 2005 as Vice President of Marketing. Promotions followed quickly: Chief Marketing Officer in 2006, Senior Vice President in 2012, Executive Vice President in 2013, and Chief Operating Officer in 2018—later that same year becoming president.

His tenure was defined by transformation. Phelps oversaw the merger between NASCAR and International Speedway Corp., guided the sport through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also introduced the Next-Gen car, reimagined the schedule with events like the LA Coliseum clash and the Chicago Street Race. Most importantly, he negotiated a massive $7.7 billion media rights deal and extended the charter agreement with teams. Named commissioner in 2025, his exit now closes one of the most consequential chapters in NASCAR’s modern history.