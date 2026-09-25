“If I go back and watch him run and stuff, he reminds me of Dale Earnhardt.” Richard Petty isn’t the only NASCAR legend to see shades of the Intimidator in Carson Hocevar. The comparisons have followed the young Spire driver as his aggressive style and growing list of controversies continue to make him one of the sport’s most talked-about personalities.

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That said, while many are looking at the Dale Earnhardt who became a NASCAR icon, one voice believes they may be comparing Hocevar to the wrong version of the legendary driver.

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“People keep comparing Carson Hocevar to Dale Earnhardt Sr., but I think they’re comparing him to the wrong Dale. They’re thinking about the Intimidator, the legend, the guy who already knew where the line was and how far he could push it. I think Carson reminds me more of a young Dale Earnhardt when he was still figuring out what that line was,” Gene ‘Stick’ Elliott’s daughter, Gena, recently shared her views in a video on X.

Gena isn’t saying Hocevar is already another Earnhardt or that everything he does should be compared to the NASCAR legend. She simply sees similarities between Hocevar and a young Earnhardt, when his aggression and hunger to succeed were still being shaped by experience.

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For Gena, the important part of the comparison is the process of learning where the limits are. Hocevar has developed a reputation for pushing those limits, and his aggressive style has repeatedly placed him in the middle of NASCAR controversies.

His clash with Ryan Blaney at Bristol was the clearest example. What began as a late-race battle ended with Blaney confronting Hocevar on pit road and getting punched twice in the face, turning an on-track incident into a blockbuster altercation. Watching it unfold brought back memories for Gena because her father, Stick Elliott, once had his own memorable encounter with a young Earnhardt.

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The circumstances were very different, but the underlying theme was remarkably similar. It was the early 1970s, and Earnhardt was still establishing himself as a driver and racing under plenty of pressure. On that particular night at a dirt track in Gaffney, SC, he was fighting for a third-place finish because the position meant crucial grocery money for his family.

Standing between Earnhardt and that finish was Stick Elliott, an experienced local driver who had already built a formidable reputation. Earnhardt needed the position, and on the final lap, he made his move. He put the bumper to Stick, spun the veteran and drove past to claim third.

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The incident could easily have been the end of the story. Instead, it became an example of how Earnhardt’s aggressive nature was viewed by someone who had just been on the receiving end of it.

After the race, Earnhardt learned that Stick’s crew was looking for him, creating an understandably tense situation. But when the two crossed paths again at the track the following weekend, Stick’s reaction was not what the young driver expected. Rather than simply holding a grudge, Stick walked up to Earnhardt, looked at him and smiled.

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“You know, son,” he told him, “you might just make a driver yet.”

Stick had been on the receiving end of an aggressive move, yet he was able to recognize what was behind it. He saw a young driver willing to take a risk, fight for every position and do whatever was necessary to keep moving forward.

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That does not mean the move itself was necessarily the right one. Instead, Stick recognized something valuable in the young Earnhardt that went beyond the incident. And that is what Gena sees when she watches Hocevar today.

The Spire driver’s willingness to push the limits can create frustration among his competitors, particularly when those decisions have serious consequences. But Gena believes there is a difference between a driver who has mastered those boundaries and one who is still learning them. That is why she believes the Earnhardt comparison should be viewed through a different lens.

For Gena, Hocevar is closer to the young driver who was still discovering that line, rather than the finished product NASCAR fans eventually came to know as the Intimidator. And if Stick Elliott could look past one aggressive move and recognize something special in a young Earnhardt, Gena appears to be asking fans to consider whether they can do the same with Hocevar.