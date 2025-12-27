Condolences Pour In as HMS Legend Suffers Personal Tragedy

If you rewind NASCAR history to the late ’80s and early ’90s, one name that’s impossible to ignore at Hendrick Motorsports is Ken Schrader. From winning the pole in his very first Daytona 500 (starting a three-year pole streak) to scoring his first career Cup victory with HMS, Schrader was a cornerstone of the team’s early identity. After nine impactful years, he eventually moved on, but his roots with Hendrick have always remained strong. Now, the NASCAR community is rallying around the HMS legend following a deeply personal loss.

A heartfelt farewell to a longtime partner and friend

Ken Schrader Racing shared somber news this week, announcing the passing of Ray Marler, a longtime partner at Pevely and a cherished figure within Schrader’s racing circle.

“It is with very sad hearts that we are reporting Ray Marler, our former partner at Pevely, passed away this morning. We wish Sue and the family prayers and peace. He was 87 and had a great life,” the team wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post, capturing the deep personal loss behind the announcement.

Marler’s passing adds to what has been an emotionally heavy close to the year for NASCAR. Just weeks earlier, the sport mourned the loss of Nick Joanides on December 5. Joanides, 55, was a respected name on the West Coast racing scene and made three ARCA West Series starts, along with appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back when it ran under the Nationwide banner.

On December 2, the NASCAR community also lost Michael Annett at just 39. Annett, best known for his time with JR Motorsports from 2017 to 2021, left behind a legacy defined by perseverance and professionalism. The grief has only deepened following the devastating loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their children in a tragic plane crash earlier this month.

The death of one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers sent shockwaves through the garage, underscoring how tightly knit (and vulnerable) the racing family truly is. As news of Ray Marler’s passing spread, fans, drivers, and teams began sharing memories and messages of support, reflecting on his impact and the quiet role he played behind the scenes. Those reactions, filled with gratitude and respect, show just how deeply Marler was woven into the fabric of the NASCAR racing community.

NASCAR community remembers Ray Marler’s lasting legacy

As news of Ray Marler’s passing spread, the NASCAR and dirt racing community responded the only way it knows how – with heartfelt tributes, personal memories, and gratitude for a life that touched countless people. One fan summed up the immediate emotion simply: “I’m so sorry to hear this. My prayers are with you all.” That sentiment echoed across social media, reflecting just how widely respected Marler was.

Others went deeper, pointing to the legacy he built beyond wins and events. “Prayers of comfort to the Marler family and Ray’s extended racing family,” one message read, highlighting how Marler turned race nights into family gatherings. Through major World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model events, he helped make Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 a home for drivers and fans alike. Marler welcomed everyone with open arms and entertained thousands year after year.

Some tributes carried personal nostalgia. “I worked for Chip at that race track when I was 16,” one fan shared, pairing their memory with another comment noting how deeply intertwined Marler’s life was with Ken Schrader’s. “I know he was a dear business partner and friend to you,” another fan wrote.

Ray Marler and Schrader co-owned the famed 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval in Pevely, Missouri. They purchased it in 2003 through Raceway Properties, Inc., after years of leasing and promoting it. Their partnership lasted more than three decades before the track was sold to promoter Josh Carroll in early 2025, closing a remarkable chapter in grassroots racing.

Others reflected on Marler’s character. “I remember reading about Ray in both of your books. He seemed like a great man. We should all strive to be as great as he was. 87 is a life well lived,” one fan wrote, referencing Schrader’s books titled Gotta Race! and Ken Schrader Still Racing!

Together, the messages paint a clear picture. Ray Marler wasn’t just part of racing history; he was someone who made racing feel like home.