Condolences Pour In as NASCAR Team Mourns One of Their Own

NASCAR is a team sport. While the driver and the pit crew get the spotlight on weekends, the engineers, mechanics, and hauler drivers often get sidelined. Very few individuals working in operational roles get the attention they deserve, but Mike Harmon Racing is doing that after their longtime friend and all-around mechanic, Craig Gottfried, passed away.

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The team shared a statement on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share the passing of our dear friend, Craig Gottfried. Craig was so much more than a friend, he was family. He was the kind of person who would be there at the drop of a hat for anyone who needed him, and he was one of the hardest-working and most dedicated members of MHR for many, many years.

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We’ll miss your laughter, your stories, your “hammer down” hauler driving, and all the memories you gave us. But most of all, we’ll miss your friendship. Rest in peace, Craig. You were truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed by us all.”

Gottfried’s journey was very different compared to that of other mechanics and all-arounders in NASCAR. In 1982, he started his career as a flagman for dirt races at tracks like Seymour Tri-Oval, Shawano Speedway, Manitowoc Speedway, and Luxemburg Speedway. He then took on a major executive role at 141 Speedway as the Director of Marketing.

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His NASCAR stint began in 2019, in particular with Mike Harmon Racing. He wasn’t assigned a single role but donned multiple hats. Over the years, Gottfried worked as a tire technician, mechanic, and even a spotter. He would later take command of the team haulers, proving his worth on the logistics side of things.

And as if all of this wasn’t enough, Craig Gottfried ran his own consulting and sports marketing company, RPM Consulting and Motorsports Marketing. Although he wasn’t a prominent crew chief or engineer, his impact on the community is going to last for a long time.

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His friends and those who knew Gottfried sent heartfelt messages to his family while remembering his selfless acts. “Rest in peace Craig. Prayers for his family and friends,” a user wrote in the comments.

Recalling a personal connection with Gottfried, another user replied, “Rip brother. So sorry to hear. I remember getting to know him after not understanding him for a while. He had a personality that you can’t help to fall in love with. I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

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Local track icons like Melvin Puddin Swisher and Robbie Brewer from Bowman Gray passed away recently. The Madhouse family held tribute events for their local heroes, but Gottfried’s passing highlighted how the racing community has suffered grave losses at the grassroots level.

“Another member of the racing family took the checkered flag a few laps too early.”