When Kevin Harvick announced his retirement in January 2023, NASCAR’s racetracks had almost an entire year to prepare for his farewell. Atlanta Motor Speedway even brought back the No. 29 Chevrolet from Harvick’s emotional first Cup Series victory in 2001, running laps in it before the green flag. Denny Hamlin could receive a similar send-off in 2027, but nobody quite knows whether the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is ready to call it a career.

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Having been through the process himself, Harvick believes there’s more to Denny Hamlin’s retirement than simply deciding when to stop racing full-time.

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“If you’re back in the Cup car, like Jimmie Johnson confused everybody, like he went to Indy car and then he came back and ran part-time and then he, you know, it just, it, to me, it takes away from your legacy,” Harvick explained on his Happy Hour podcast.

Interestingly, Johnson will be saying goodbye to NASCAR’s Cup Series for a second time next February. The seven-time champion stepped away from full-time competition in 2020, having spent 19 seasons with Hendrick Motorsports. Unfortunately, the pandemic meant he spent much of his farewell season racing in front of empty grandstands.

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After two years in IndyCar, Johnson returned to NASCAR in 2023 as a driver and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club. However, it took until February 2026 for him to officially identify the 2027 Daytona 500 as his final Cup race.

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Even Rick Hendrick has gotten involved in organizing another farewell. Hendrick Motorsports and Ally Financial agreed to lend Johnson his iconic No. 48 for the race, with NASCAR approving the arrangement. Johnson will retire carrying the same number with which he earned all 83 of his Cup victories.

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The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s departure were unusual, but Hamlin has the opportunity to avoid a prolonged goodbye. Mamba Smith believes the veteran owes himself that much after everything he has accomplished in the sport.

“And I would hate for him to take that away from himself by being like, I’m coming back and then like, no, actually I’m not,” Smith said.

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The complication is that Denny Hamlin has given Joe Gibbs very little reason to look for a replacement. At 46, he is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-best average finish of 8.9. His four victories in 2026 also moved him to ninth on NASCAR’s all-time Cup wins list with 64.

Gibbs has already started making evening visits to Hamlin’s house to discuss his future. Although his contract expires after 2027, retiring isn’t necessarily a straightforward decision for someone still capable of winning a championship. Hamlin has even expressed interest in speaking to Harvick and other retired drivers before making that commitment.

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Harvick understands the difference between his circumstances and Hamlin’s. Stewart-Haas Racing was losing its competitiveness toward the end of his career and eventually shut down after the 2024 season. Hamlin, meanwhile, still has the equipment to win races well into his late 40s.

What concerns Harvick is the possibility of Denny Hamlin returning for occasional Cup races with 23XI Racing. Much like Johnson, his position as a team owner would make organizing a comeback considerably easier.

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“Denny Hamlin has a tremendous legacy to, to go and say that I raced my whole career at Joe Gibbs racing,” Harvick said.

Besides, Hamlin has already acknowledged that the workload caught up with him toward the end of 2026. He spent so much time working that even optional Wednesday afternoons off became opportunities to prepare for races. He now recognizes that doing less during the season might actually help his championship pursuit.

Therein lies the difficult part of Denny Hamlin’s decision. If he finally wins the championship in 2027, walking away might come naturally. But what happens if he falls just short again and Gibbs offers him another competitive season?

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Harvick isn’t necessarily asking Hamlin to retire in 2027. He would rather see him race another full season than announce his retirement only to return intermittently.

Whenever Hamlin decides to give up the No. 11, Harvick wants NASCAR fans to know they’re watching him race in the Cup Series for the last time.