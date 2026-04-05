Congratulations Pour In for Daniel Suarez & Wife Julia as NASCAR Star Handed Huge Blessings on Easter

While Daniel Suarez might already be laden with responsibilities on the track, he is about to start preparing for a lot more after a major announcement he made with his wife, Julia Piquet, on social media on Easter. Congratulations poured in for the long-time couple as Suarez shared the news with his fans.

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“The best is on the way @JuliaPiquet,” he wrote on X, sharing a heartwarming picture with his wife. They wore “dad” and “mom” caps, revealing that they were soon to become parents of their first child.

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This is a significant moment in the couple’s life. They got married on July 30, 2024. This was the time when NASCAR was on a two-week break amid the 2024 Paris Olympics. For Suarez, this was the perfect time to tie the knot with Piquet. The couple had been dating for five years at the time and had been teasing about their marriage for a long time.

Having spent close to seven years together, Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet are ready to take their relationship to the next level. It has been quite a journey for them, battling through the ups and downs of motorsports. Suarez left Trackhouse Racing this year in an unprecedented move and moved to Spire Motorsports. Adapting to the change, his performance on the track has been decent so far, but better can be expected.

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However, this was not something new for Piquet; she grew up around motorsports. Her father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time Formula 1 World Champion, and while she is currently a certified health coach, she has worked as a motorsports correspondent in the past.

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Moreover, her sister, Kelly, has been dating four-time F1 Champion Max Verstappen since 2020. They recently welcomed their kid, something that Suarez and Piquet will now be preparing for. Love showered on them from all sides as they shared the news.

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Fans congratulate Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet

Broadcaster Danielle Trotta had an extreme reaction, as her friend Adelle Merchant shared a short clip on their social media story, writing: “When @daniel_suarezg and @juliapiquet told me and @daniellektrotta we screamed.” In the clip, they can be heard screaming with excitement the moment Suarez revealed the news.

“Omg. You two are going to be the best parents! A million Congratulations!” wrote a fan on social media. The couple, having been together for so long, are loved by fans. Julia Piquet has been making a strong presence on the field, standing beside Suarez through the years. Understandably, she is liked by the fans.

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A fan also claimed they had been suspecting the couple of making this news for quite some time: “Congratulations!!! I have been suspecting this for a little while. What a beautiful place for the announcement! You two will be awesome parents!”

“Congratulations to you both. Sending you much love and a very Happy Easter,” read another comment.

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Daniel Suarez has been a part of the Cup Series grid for closer to a decade now. He debuted with Joe Gibbs Racing back in 2017. While he has showcased strong performances, including a few race wins, he currently lacks consistency. His stint with Trackhouse was the longest, but having moved to Spire now, things could be turning around for him.