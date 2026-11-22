Most drivers spend the weeks after the season finale chasing sleep. Connor Zilisch spent his chasing floor space. A bedroom that had outgrown its closet, a rookie year’s worth of team gear and a live radio microphone proved a risky combination for the youngest driver at Trackhouse Racing.

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“I got eight trash bags that are going to whatever, the Christian mission, I think, near our house. And I don’t know, some kids are going to be wearing some great Trackhouse sponsor clothes that I’m no longer going to be able to wear,” Connor Zilisch said while appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive, as reported by 5 Goats on their website.

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The 20-year-old was discussing his offseason to-do list when he inadvertently revealed that Trackhouse Racing is changing its clothing partner. He corrected course almost immediately. The giveaway, he explained, had nothing to do with leaving Trackhouse Racing early. It was about apparel.

“So, well, not because of that, but because we’re getting a new clothing partner. So I had to give away all my Jockey clothing,” he added.

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Zilisch seemed to realize he had said more than planned. “I guess that’s probably breaking news as well, but it’s better than the alternative. So I’ll take that,” he joked.

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Neither Trackhouse Racing nor Jockey has announced a change, and no replacement has been named, so the scope of the shift remains unclear. Zilisch spoke only about apparel. Jockey’s relationship with the team runs deeper than wardrobe. The brand joined Trackhouse in 2022 and had appeared on one of its Cup Chevrolets 32 times through 2025, with eight top-five finishes.

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The team extended the deal on March 4 as Jockey marked its 150th anniversary, keeping it as apparel partner and a multi-race primary sponsor. Zilisch ran a gold anniversary scheme at Las Vegas in March, and Ross Chastain was slated to carry the colors at Talladega in April.

Connor Zilisch had also praised the brand that month, saying he loved wearing his Jockey gear.

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Trackhouse Racing’s offseason reset

The timing makes the slip more notable. Hendrick Motorsports has signed Zilisch to a multiyear deal beginning in 2028, when he takes over the No. 48 Chevrolet with Ally as sponsor. Trackhouse owner Justin Marks signed him to a multiyear development deal in January 2024, when Zilisch was just 17.

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Marks has framed the goal plainly: get everything possible out of Zilisch while he is in the building, then have the No. 88 ready for its next driver. Zilisch has not wavered from that timeline, and he told Racer the plan for now is to keep working with crew chief Randall Burnett in 2027.

The bigger shake-up sits on the other side of the shop. On Nov. 9, Trackhouse Racing named Blake Harris crew chief for Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 97 Chevrolet in 2027. Harris spent four seasons atop Alex Bowman‘s No. 48 at Hendrick and won the 2024 Chicago Street Course race with him.

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He replaces Stephen Doran, who guided van Gisbergen to seven Cup victories over two seasons and now heads to Spire Motorsports to lead Michael McDowell’s No. 71. Hendrick answered on Nov. 16 by moving Rudy Fugle, William Byron‘s crew chief for six seasons, to Bowman’s team.

Zilisch has been watching the churn up close. “There’s a lot of change happening right now. And it’s a great time for us to reflect. And I’ve been going to the shop a few days and seeing what new faces are coming in the building,” he said.

He framed it as routine, too. “It’s always about this time of the year when guys are switching teams and moving around. This is when all that starts to happen,” Zilisch said, adding that he is looking forward to “what new ideas and thoughts are coming into the building. And hopefully it all makes us better.”

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What remains unclear is how far the Jockey change reaches. Trackhouse Racing unveiled its 2026 Red Bull paint schemes on Nov. 25 last year, so a formal update on partners would not be out of place in the coming weeks. Until then, the answer sits where Zilisch left it: in eight trash bags headed to a local mission and a radio segment that went further than planned.