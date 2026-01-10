Two months ago, Connor Zilisch suffered a heartbreak. His star-studded 10-win rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series screeched to a halt at Phoenix. Jesse Love won the championship and the sport’s playoff format. But while Zilisch’s indubitable racing skills are no secret, the 19-year-old prodigy confessed that there are limits. Especially when he considers NASCAR’s rival motorsports series.

Connor Zilisch candidly lays out his fears

“It’s been really, really fun, and honestly, one of the most challenging things that I’ve driven in my career, just with the hybrid system and all the tools that you have. It’s just very unique; it’s a different beast. And getting that challenge thrown at me – in the moment, I hate it. ‘Cause I hate when I struggle at things, and I hate when I’m not as good as my teammates or something like that,” Connor Zilisch said in a recent NASCAR Live episode.

Formula One has stuck with 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrids, the basic architecture that has been in place since 2014. It combines internal combustion with sophisticated Energy Recovery Systems (ERS) for over 1,000 horsepower, making F1 a leader in automotive efficiency using sustainable fuels. There is also a significant shift towards a 50/50 electric/combustion split coming in 2026. And that is exactly why Connor Zilisch found it more difficult.

The Trackhouse Racing driver is used to the pushrod V8 engines that NASCAR uses. And as the 2026 season looms ahead, Connor Zilisch is preparing for the horsepower boost to 750 hp, a culmination of prolonged demands from both drivers and fans.

Nevertheless, Zilisch values the lessons he got in F1 and sports car racing. He clinched an LMP2 class victory in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona when he was just 17 years old. Soon after, he also won the Sebring 12 Hours. Last November, he ran 33 laps in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series at Daytona International Speedway

“But for me, looking back at it and looking forward to the next two weeks, it brings me a lot of excitement. Getting to do something that I can get better at, I’m gonna learn at. I’m gonna have a lot of that in 2026 for sure with full-time Cup racing,” Connor Zilisch said.

While the youngster straps his belts for a bumpy season, his teammate is doing the same.

Thrilling fans with a hint

In 2026, Connor Zilisch will be competing alongside Ross Chastain. And the latter released an eye-catching clue for fans about his upcoming season. In response to Trackhouse’s short clip of a view near the peak of snowcapped mountains, Chastain posted an eyes emoji. One fan guessed that it could signal the partnership with Busch Light, noting a possible change in paint scheme.

And on Friday, Trackhouse finally revealed the No. 1 Chevrolet driver’s new scheme. Captioned “Found @RossChastain’s new No. 1 in the mountains @BuschBeer,” the photo shows the exact paint scheme in front of the mountains shown in the clip. This marks a new milestone in Busch Light’s bond with Trackhouse, which started in 2023 after the drink brand switched from Kevin Harvick’s ride.

With the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season set to start with the Clash race on February 1st, Ross Chastain will try to win the championship. Close by his side will be his super-talented teammates, Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen – both road course racing legends.

As less than a month is left for the new season, Connor Zilisch is excited. Let’s wait and see how the youngster amazes us next.