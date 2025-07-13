Connor Zilisch Beats SVG at His Own Game in Thrilling Last Lap Duel at Sonoma Raceway

One week ago, on the streets of Chicago, Connor Zilisch learned a painful lesson in the art of racing from his JR Motorsports teammate, Shane van Gisbergen. In the final restart of the Loop 110, Zilisch had track position, but SVG muscled his way inside at Turn 1 and snatched the win. It wasn’t dirty, just smart, aggressive driving from a veteran who knew exactly how to apply pressure. Zilisch admitted after the race, “It wasn’t dirty; we were racing for the lead on the last restart, and I just didn’t expect it to race me that hard.”

That moment in Chicago was more than just a second-place finish. It was a classroom session on how to finish races under pressure, especially when that pressure comes from a road course ace like SVG. Zilisch, who turns 19 next month, had every reason to play it safe in Chicago; he’s deep in the championship battle and couldn’t risk wrecking. But he walked away with more than points; he walked away with experience. “I look forward to racing him again at Sonoma,” he said then. Everyone took note, but few expected just how well Zilisch would deliver on that promise.

Fast-forward to Sonoma Raceway. Once again, the front row featured SVG and Zilisch, two road course masters, one a rising star and the other a three-time Supercars champion. This time, Zilisch didn’t just hold his own. He out-drove SVG in a clean, gutsy, and calculated final-lap duel to win the Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250. After 79 laps of intense action, it was the No. 88 crossing the line first as Zilisch had his third win of the season, and one that tasted extra sweet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Relentless SVG had Connor Zilisch on his toes!

Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen traded punches all race long. Both led laps, both pushed the limits, but when it mattered most, Zilisch was perfect. In the final stage, both JR Motorsports drivers started saving fuel until SVG started inching closer. With less than eight laps to go, SVG closed the gap, looking for one mistake. The Kiwi gave everything as he bumped Zilisch more than once in the last two laps, but Zilisch, laser-focused, never gave in.

Two laps from the finish, the bumping got more serious. Shane van Gisbergen gave Zilisch a tap in Turn 7 and again in Turn 10. However, Zilisch held his line and responded with his best driving of the season. He built a small gap coming to the white flag and defended perfectly through Turn 11, the best passing opportunity on the track. With the win, Zilisch showed not only speed but mental toughness. He had learned from Chicago, and he didn’t get moved this time. The 18-year-old had a massive burnout after the race as he came out all smiling in victory lane.

However, despite the bumps, it was more or less a clean battle, and Connor Zilisch admitted it in his post-race comments. “Hats off to Shane, I feel like all race long we battled each other cleanly. He raced me clean, I respect the hell out of him for that,” he said. The JRM prodigy further reflected on his win and said, “A lot of focus and just doing my best job for 30 laps straight. It’s really tough to save your fuel, save your tires, and have a guy like SVG breathing down your neck.”

The win marked Zilisch’s fourth in the Xfinity Series and third of the season. He now sits firmly in the championship hunt. More than that, he helped JR Motorsports earn its 98th series win, just two shy of the century mark. “I really wanna get 100 wins for JR Motorsports. Hopefully, we can do that at Indy. Really looking forward to the future here. It’s been an awesome year, and hopefully a championship in November,” he said. Meanwhile, SVG will look to take a note from his Xfinity run as he sits on pole for Sunday’s Cup Race as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, the Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250 started as expected, Zilisch and SVG took control early. They combined to lead 70 of the 79 laps. SVG started from the pole, but Zilisch was aggressive right away, taking the lead by Lap 3. The first stage went to Sam Mayer after both Zilisch and SVG short-pitted to flip the stage. That strategy duel became a theme. However, in Stage 2, the battle heated up. Zilisch blocked hard in Turn 11, SVG gave him a shove, and Zilisch held firm. Van Gisbergen eventually retook the lead, then gave Zilisch a thumbs-up out the window as proof of mutual respect.

But his car started to fade as Connor Zilisch pounced late in the stage. Once again, both pitted early to prep for the final push. Brandon Jones won the stage, but the real race was brewing further back. In the final stage, once again, the duo dominated and eventually took 1-2 for JR Motorsports. Apart from them, William Swalich took third place for Joe Gibbs Racing, coming off an ARCA WEST Series win at Sonoma on Friday. His teammate Riley Herbst in No.19 Toyota finished fifth as Nick Sanchez separated the duo in 4th. Notably, the race was more or less caution-free, and the final stages saw Corey Day trading bumps with the No.21 car. Despite his spinning off the track, the race saw a green flag finish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250 final race results: