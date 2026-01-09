Connor Zilisch Bets Big on Kyle Busch’s Failed Crew Chief With 5-Word Declaration

Connor Zilisch impressed the entire NASCAR field in 2025 with his performance in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (previously Xfinity). Driving for JR Motorsports, he managed to clinch 10 race wins in his debut full-time season, finishing the championship in second place. Without a doubt, he was promoted to the Cup Series and is prepared to run for Trackhouse Racing. But Cup racing is different gravy.

The challenge will be much bigger, and his team, Trackhouse Racing, is also preparing for the same accordingly. Earlier in 2025, they announced Randall Burnett as his crew chief for the 2026 season after his partnership with Kyle Busch ended mid-season. Failing to win any race in 2024 and 2025 together, Burnett’s last couple of years with Busch were certainly disappointing. But now, as he’s got a big job on his hands, what does Burnett’s 19-year-old driver feel about him?

Connor Zilisch is confident

Although Zilisch has already run a few races in the Cup series, running it full-time is different than that. With Burnett, Zilisch feels quite confident. He feels strongly about Burnett and his experience in both the Cup and OAP Series.

“He’s a great guy. He worked with a lot of younger guys. He was with Tyler and Xfinity and worked with him in Cup as well, and then he’s also worked with guys like, obviously, Kyle Bush, one of the most pronounced guys in our sport, and so he’s got a lot of experience,” Zilisch said.

However, there is another factor in a good driver-chief pairing. A rookie is handled quite differently when compared to a well-seasoned driver. This is exactly where Zilisch feels he could perform well with Burnett, owing to his experience with new drivers.

“I think that experience is gonna help me, and the fact that he’s worked with a rookie before, he understands the growing pains. That way, I kinda know what to expect. I think that’s gonna be really helpful for me and him in our relationship,” Zilisch added.

Burnett was Reddick’s crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019, where they won six races and the series championship as well. Then, they moved up together to the Cup Series. So Zilisch feels Burnett’s experience of helping Reddick grow as a driver will help him also to understand his own learning curve in the Cup Series.

Burnett’s issue with Busch has been different, as in Busch’s case, it’s also a lot to do with his RCR car.

But before the Cup Series, Zilisch is gearing up for another task first.

Zilisch prepares for marquee debut in endurance race ahead of 2026 Cup season

Connor Zilisch continues to expand his racing portfolio. Even before he runs the Clash with Trackhouse Racing in February, Zilisch will be stepping down in the 24 Hours of Daytona, more popularly known as the Rolex 24. He wouldn’t be a new face in the prestigious race, however. He previously ran the LMP2 for Era Motorsports in 2024 and managed to win the category. But this will be the first time that he will be driving in the GTP category, the marquee in the event. He will pilot the #31 Action Express.

“Finally get to race for an overall win at the Rolex 24! Thank you to @WhelenEng and @Cadillac for letting me do this one,” he wrote.

The 19-year-old also had the chance to run the Supercars Series previously; however, a major restriction from Chevy did not allow him to participate.

Running the Rolex 24 in the highest category will act as a nice warmup for Zilisch before heading into the Cup Series season. As for his team in NASCAR, he seems to be quite confident with Burnett. Will the duo replicate his success from the NOAP Series? It will be an interesting watch.