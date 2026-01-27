Since its return, the Cook Out Clash isn’t just a preseason warm-up anymore for NASCAR drivers. It’s chaos by intentional design. Bowman Gray Stadium, better known as The Madhouse, has turned NASCAR’s season opener into a pressure cooker of bent fenders, short tempers, and zero forgiveness. With bragging rights on the line and nothing to lose in a non-points race, drivers go all in from the drop of the green flag.

But the 2026 NASCAR race Clash may add an unpredictable twist no one asked for: winter weather. As a snowstorm threatens to hover over Winston-Salem, the spotlight shifts to NASCAR’s newest faces, including Connor Zilisch, who is preparing for his Clash debut amid freezing temperatures, unknown grip levels, and a track famous for absolute mayhem.

Baptism by ice at NASCAR’s race Clash

“I’m super excited. Bowman Gray is a unique one for sure. It’s the shortest track we race at. Chaos is certainly the name of the game there.”

Connor Zilisch isn’t easing into his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season. His first real test comes at one of the sport’s most unforgiving venues: the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The exhibition race on Sunday will force Zilisch to earn his way into the 200-lap main event, either through Saturday’s heat races or Sunday evening’s Last Chance Qualifier.

No guarantees. No safety net. Just elbows-out racing at a place that thrives on disorder.

Bowman Gray’s “Madhouse” nickname isn’t marketing fluff. The quarter-mile bullring has built its reputation on bumper-to-bumper contact, crowd-fueled aggression, and races that can turn ugly in a heartbeat. Veterans struggle there. Rookies survive if they’re lucky. For Zilisch, who has never raced a stock car at the track, it’s a trial by fire (or in this case), ICE.

Cold weather is expected to loom over the entire weekend. Forecasts call for a high of just 21 degrees on Saturday, with snow flurries possible, and around 27 degrees on Sunday. Those temperatures don’t just test drivers physically; they change how the cars behave. Tires take longer to come up to temperature, grip evolves slowly, and early laps can feel like skating on concrete.

Still, Zilisch sees a silver lining once he’s strapped in. “In the car, it’s going to be really, really comfortable, because usually we’re hot. When it’s really cold, the car still gets warm, but it’s not hot. So it’ll be nice inside the race car while all the fans are freezing up in the grandstands.”

Comfort aside, Zilisch will need nerves of steel and a little luck to navigate the chaos. Bowman Gray doesn’t forgive hesitation. And for a rookie kicking off his Cup journey, the Madhouse is about as intense as it gets.

A major backer steps in for Zilisch

While Connor Zilisch prepares for the chaos of Bowman Gray, a major off-track win has already set the tone for his rookie Cup Series campaign. Trackhouse Racing recently announced a multi-year, multi-race partnership with Roto-Rooter, naming the company the Official Plumbing Installation, Repair and Replacement Services partner of the organization and firmly tying the brand to Zilisch’s rise.

The relationship isn’t new. Roto-Rooter first aligned with Zilisch back in October 2024 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, when the teenager made just his third career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start with JR Motorsports. Since then, the partnership has grown right alongside his results.

“We’re really looking forward to taking the next step into the Cup Series with Connor and Trackhouse Racing,” said Thad Reinhard, President of Roto-Rooter Corporation. “Connor has been a great representative for Roto-Rooter the past two seasons at JR Motorsports. He’s a great young kid and incredibly talented behind the wheel. We feel very fortunate to have this opportunity and we’re all excited for the 2026 season.”

That confidence was rewarded in a big way during the 2025 season. Zilisch and Roto-Rooter teamed up for a breakthrough victory at Sonoma Raceway, where he outdueled Trackhouse teammate Shane van Gisbergen in a tense 79-lap showdown. Zilisch took the lead for good on Lap 48 and survived relentless pressure over the final 32 laps, leading a race-high 46 laps and earning his first NASCAR series win.

“It’s awesome to continue the relationship with Roto-Rooter into the Cup Series,” Zilisch said. “The win at Sonoma was really cool, and I remember how excited everyone from Roto-Rooter was in victory lane after the race.”

Roto-Rooter’s Cup Series debut with Zilisch will come in April at Bristol Motor Speedway, part of a unique doubleheader weekend. The brand will also back him in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race the night before, providing a fitting milestone as Zilisch takes his next big step forward.