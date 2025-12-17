Connor Zilisch & Co. Prepare for 2026 Daytona Comeback With Bold Move

2025 ended with a heartbreak for Connor Zilisch. After dazzling his peers and fans with a spectacular Xfinity Series campaign, the JR Motorsports driver could not finish the job at Phoenix Raceway. Yet the 19-year-old racing prodigy is not letting it affect him as much. Already, the prospects of 2026 smell good, as Zilisch will upgrade to the NASCAR Cup Series. But before he starts a Cup race, he will go back to his old victory ground.

Connor Zilisch will start 2026 with a bang

“Connor Zilisch will race the Rolex 24 in the Action Express No. 31 Cadillac. Teammates with Earl Bamber, Jack Aitken and Frederik Vesti,” journalist Bob Pockrass wrote on X.

Before debuting in the NASCAR Cup Series as a rookie full-time driver for Trackhouse Racing, Connor Zilisch will have his hands full. He will make his third consecutive start at IMSA’s Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, a few weeks before his Daytona 500 debut. Zilisch’s Rolex 24 debut in 2024 as a 17-year-old led to victory in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class. In 2025, he drove a Trackhouse-prepared GTD Pro entry, and this year, Zilisch will appear in the main GTP class.

Driving for Action Express Racing, Connor Zilisch is excited. “The Rolex 24 is one of my favorite races, and I’m thrilled to be with one of the best teams in the IMSA paddock. I’m very thankful to everyone at GM and Cadillac Racing for their help in making this happen. This is such a cool opportunity. We had a solid test in November at Daytona. I really enjoyed working with all the guys on the Whelen team and can’t wait to get back there for the race.”

“Connor Zilisch, AJ Allmendinger are Cup drivers in the Rolex 24. INDYCAR drivers announced: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Nolan Siegel, Christian Rasmussen, Will Power, Kyle Kirkwood, Marcus Ericsson, Callum Ilott, Kyffin Simpson. Plus Colton Herta, James Hinchcliffe. Could be more,” Bob Pockrass further updated on X about Zilisch’s competitors in the endurance classic.

This endeavor will mark a bold comeback for Connor Zilisch, as he failed to clinch the 2025 Xfinity Series championship. Despite winning 10 races throughout the season, Zilisch lost out to Jesse Love at the Phoenix finale. So clearly, the youngster’s hopes are undiluted as he rapidly approaches his Rolex 24 appearance and Cup Series debut.

Although Zilisch’s 2025 season ended with regret, his colleague’s season ended with satisfaction.

The colors of a blazing season

Connor Zilisch did not win the title, but he put up a fantastic season nonetheless. From outsmarting road course final boss Shane van Gisbergen at Sonoma to defying terrible injuries to win more trophies, Zilisch accomplished big. And the person behind his weekly paint schemes was also someone remarkable – JR Motorsports designer Ryan Williams. As creative director at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team, Williams oversees everything from race car liveries to team merchandise, helping the squad stand out. His graphics not only became a signature part of JRM’s identity but also won an award.

“Great job all year. Loved the KOA car (and all the rest….),” Connor Zilisch’s father, Jim, congratulated Williams on X.

Ryan Williams was awarded Designer of the Year at the Grand National Bash Awards, recognizing his remarkable creative influence on the 2025 NASCAR season. Williams’ meticulous attention to livery design and his collaborative spirit have made JRM’s cars instantly recognizable on and off the racetrack. What is more, his designs were under the spotlight every time Connor Zilisch took the No. 88 Chevrolet to Victory Lane.

Clearly, 2025 was not that bad for the JR Motorsports fold. Now, Connor Zilisch is fully focused on 2026 – let’s wait and see what unfolds.