Connor Zilisch Credits Ex-NASCAR Champion for His Meteoric Rise Amid Cup Promotion

Connor Zilisch’s rapid rise in NASCAR has earned him a full-time Cup Series seat for 2026. At just 19, he’s claimed seven Xfinity Series wins this season, showcasing both talent and drive. Behind his success is a story of mentorship, with Zilisch crediting a former champion for inspiring his journey to the top.

Even before connecting with the Cup Series veteran who would help guide his path, Zilisch was already turning heads with fearless driving and early wins. From European karting titles to dominating Trans-Am and MX-5 road courses, he quickly built a reputation as a rising star, setting the stage for a pivotal conversation that steered him toward NASCAR.

Mentorship and motivation: Kevin Harvick’s impact on Connor Zilisch’s career

The mentorship of 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick has deeply influenced Connor Zilisch’s remarkable rise in NASCAR. What began as a chance encounter during karting practice, where Zilisch spent time with Harvick’s son, quickly turned into a defining relationship. Harvick recognized something special in the young driver early on.

“Kevin saw something in me, and he went up to my dad one day and said, ‘What’s your plan with Connor?’ My dad said, ‘We’re gonna race a couple more years, then go to college.’ Kevin said, ‘No, we’re gonna try something here,’” Zilisch recalled. That pivotal conversation pushed Zilisch’s family to fully commit to racing, reshaping the teenager’s future from a conventional path to professional motorsports.

Zilisch’s first experience testing stock cars underscored Harvick’s belief in his talent. During his initial test at Virginia International Raceway, Zilisch’s times impressed even veteran Cup drivers testing alongside him. This early success convinced Harvick and others that Zilisch was ready for higher levels of competition. Zilisch credited this moment as a major confidence boost, describing the experience as surreal and life-changing.

Beyond early career advice, Harvick has been a continuous mentor, offering guidance through the ups and downs of racing. After Zilisch’s injury at Watkins Glen threatened his Xfinity Series title pursuit, Harvick urged patience and long-term thinking.

On his podcast, he emphasized the importance of recovery over rushing back for short-term gains, stating, “Just make sure that he’s 100 percent right. That’s my only thing.” Harvick’s focus on longevity and overall career success contrasts with the common pressure to chase immediate championships, reflecting his role as a wise, protective mentor.

Harvick also publicly praised Zilisch’s maturity, media savvy, and composure under pressure, qualities usually seen in much older drivers. “He can deal with the world, he can navigate the media, he’s just very mature beyond his years,” Harvick remarked. This maturity, combined with Zilisch’s raw speed, signals a rare talent capable of succeeding at NASCAR’s highest level.

Zilisch also credits a wider network of support, from karting coach Gary Willis, who was like a father figure during his formative years, to key racing teams like JR Motorsports, Pinnacle Racing Group, and Silver Hare Racing.

They provided critical opportunities, resources, and platforms to nurture his skill set across multiple racing disciplines. These combined influences, underpinned by Harvick’s early and ongoing belief, have molded Zilisch into one of NASCAR’s brightest young prospects, now poised for a full-time Cup Series seat with Trackhouse Racing.

Connor Zilisch gets emotional after joining Trackhouse full-time

Connor Zilisch’s promotion to the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing in 2026 was marked by an emotional and heartfelt announcement that left the young driver visibly moved. At just 19, Zilisch admitted through tears that he never envisioned reaching this pinnacle in motorsports.

“My parents have been behind me since Day 1 through every moment, the good and the bad. There were many times I questioned why I left school, left my friends to make this commitment … and try to chase a dream of racing in motorsports,” he shared.

Trackhouse Racing officially signed Zilisch to a multiyear contract, confirming his full-time seat replacing Daniel Suarez. Having been part of Trackhouse’s developmental program since 2024, Zilisch expressed both excitement and humility about the challenge ahead.

“Cup racing has been the goal since joining Chevrolet and Trackhouse, and while I didn’t know it would come this soon, I feel like I’m ready. I won’t be making any predictions for success next year. All I promise is to put in 100 percent effort, learn all that I can, plus have a little bit of fun along the way,” he said.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks praised Zilisch’s maturity and ability to perform under pressure, underscoring the team’s confidence in their young talent. He will join teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, forming a formidable three-car lineup aimed at weekly victories and a championship run.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also weighed in, lauding Zilisch as a generational talent earlier during post-race interviews, calling him “mature” and poise rarely seen at such a young age.

This milestone reflects Connor Zilisch’s dedication and the support behind his journey. His emotion shows how far he’s come, now ready to compete at NASCAR’s highest level.