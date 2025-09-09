Denny Hamlin Doubts Dale Jr.’s Teenage Star’s Title Hopes Despite Golden Run

Few voices in the NASCAR garage carry the weight of Denny Hamlin’s, a veteran who’s seen it all and isn’t shy about sharing his take on the sport’s twists. His latest comments on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s teenage sensation in Xfinity, Connor Zilisch, have folks talking, especially with the 17-year-old’s unstoppable form over the past two months. Zilisch has racked up nine wins this season, the latest at Gateway, putting him right on the heels of Kyle Busch’s single-season record of 13 from 2010. Leading the playoffs by 59 points after clinching the regular-season title, he’s got the momentum that screams champion material.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That golden run has the paddock buzzing, but Hamlin’s perspective adds a layer of caution to the hype. Zilisch drives the No. 88 for JR Motorsports, where Earnhardt Jr. even stepped in as substitute crew chief for a Pocono win earlier this year. With eight playoff races left, including a road course where Zilisch shines, the path looks clear, yet Hamlin spots cracks in the armor that could upend it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hamlin Questions Zilisch’s Championship Path

On the Action Incremental podcast, Denny Hamlin laid out his reservations about Connor Zilisch’s title bid, praising the JR Motorsports team’s execution while zeroing in on potential pitfalls. Zilisch’s crew has kept him glued to the front, avoiding the pit woes that plague others, like the No. 17 team Hamlin mentioned struggling to hold position. “They’re keeping him up front, you know, and by the numbers, they’re not crazy stellar, but it seems like the combination of all the things, you know, maybe Connor’s doing a good job on Pit Road as well,” Hamlin said. “But like, he’s never losing his track position.”

This flawless strategy turned a third-place car at one race into a win, as Hamlin noted from his broadcast view of lap times and traffic battles, where challengers faltered on pit stops and had to claw back through the pack. Hamlin credits Zilisch and the No. 88 squad for their consistency in chaotic races, but he doesn’t see it carrying them all the way. The playoffs kick off with seven races before the finale at Phoenix, and while Zilisch’s four straight wins, including Gateway, make him the points leader, Hamlin predicts a stumble.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When pressed on whether Zilisch loses again this year, Hamlin replied bluntly, “Yes.” He elaborated that even reaching Phoenix as the favorite wouldn’t guarantee victory against a sharper rival. Zilisch’s early Xfinity days at Phoenix weren’t standout; he finished fifth in one outing, but that was before his current surge, as Hamlin pointed out, questioning if the kid’s ready for the pressure cooker.

The real edge, Hamlin argues, goes to defending champion Justin Allgaier, Zilisch’s own teammate, who’s a Phoenix specialist with 30 starts, two wins, and consistent top-10s, including a fifth this season to Zilisch’s 16th. “I think so,” Hamlin affirmed when asked if Allgaier outdrives Zilisch there. “I think it suits the seven if they can make it.” Hamlin’s wild call? The No. 88 notches 10 or more wins total, maybe 11 or 12 with the road course and intermediates ahead, but falls short of the title in the one-race showdown.

AD

“I’m gonna make a wild prediction. I think the 88 wins 10 races and does not win the championship,” he said. It’s a format quirk that amplifies single-track mastery over season-long dominance, and with Allgaier’s oval savvy, Hamlin sees the upset brewing despite Zilisch’s blistering pace. As the playoffs unfold, Hamlin’s take shifts from doubt to outright endorsement of Zilisch’s bigger-picture talent.

Hamlin Hails Zilisch as Cup-Ready Threat

Denny Hamlin doesn’t just see Connor Zilisch dominating Xfinity; he views the teen as primed for the Cup Series jump, with little left to show downstairs. After Zilisch’s regular-season sweep, Hamlin joined NASCAR: The Day After to break it down, emphasizing the driver’s maturity. “Well, he’s certainly ready (to compete in the Cup Series). I don’t think he has anything more to prove in the Xfinity series, which is why he’s getting the call-up to Cup, but it’s a tall fence,” Hamlin stated. This nod comes after Zilisch’s nine wins and poles, outpacing Hamlin’s own early marks, and signals JR Motorsports‘ push toward a full-time Cup ride next year.

What stands out is how Zilisch’s road course prowess and adaptability translate upstairs, but Hamlin flags ovals as the true test. He compares the 17-year-old to Shane van Gisbergen, who’s climbed the learning curve in his second Cup year. “He’s far ahead of where I was at that point. So yeah, I think that he’s certainly ready. He’s going to be competitive. Certainly, a playoff contender,” Hamlin added. With eight poles and 20 top-10s already, Zilisch’s stats back this up, and Trackhouse Racing’s interest hints at fast cars waiting if he lands there. Hamlin’s confidence underscores why the kid’s Xfinity tear feels like a launchpad, not the endgame.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The warning to the Cup field? Zilisch could shake things up quick if his team delivers. “I’m interested to see what he does on the ovals in Cup. That’s going to be what’s going to be very, very interesting to me. Because SVG has made a progression, and he’s gotten better on the ovals. There’s no question about it,” Hamlin said. He wants to benchmark Zilisch against van Gisbergen.

“I want to see in Connor’s rookie season, where does he run relative to Shane on the ovals in Shane’s second year? Like, are they comparable, or is Connor ahead?” Still, Hamlin tempers it: success rides on the equipment. “Still, he cautioned that performance will hinge on the team as well. Trackhouse Racing must give him cars fast enough to run at the sharp end, and only then can Zilisch show the full measure of his potential.” If that happens, the veterans better watch out, Zilisch arrives loaded.