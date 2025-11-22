Connor Zilisch Details Learning Curve Ahead of First IMSA Cadillac Test

If there’s one thing that NASCAR drivers don’t know, it’s taking a rest after the season ends. Kyle Larson recently revealed his jam-packed offseason, which he began with the Hangtown 100. The same is the case with Xfinity (O’Reilly) star, Connor Zilisch, who, barely weeks after winning the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year award and narrowly missing out on the championship, is back again behind the wheel.

Zilisch, along with Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger, was recently present at the Daytona road course. The duo was getting a hands-on training of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series GTP sports cars they will be driving in the Rolex 24 at the ‘World Center of Racing.’ However, before the session began, Zilisch shared his previous experiences and the tough learning curve ahead as the competition takes place in a couple of months.

Connor Zilisch embraces the IMSA challenge

Even before he got behind the wheel of the Cadillac for his first IMSA training session, Connor Zilisch already embraced the significant differences between NASCAR and sports car racing. “The capability is obviously a lot different, a lot more downforce, lighter, a lot of power. So maybe the power might be a similar feeling for me. But outside of that, it’s really different,” Zilisch explained.

And he is absolutely correct. NASCAR cars and IMSA cars are different in basically every aspect, including design, performance, and racing style. For instance, NASCAR cars are heavier stock cars with V8 naturally aspirated engines producing around 670 horsepower. Plus, they built mainly for oval tracks and, now, road courses.

Now, in contrast, though, IMSA cars, especially in the top prototype classes, are lighter and are built with advanced aerodynamics. Therefore, they generate much more downforce. Plus, they are often powered by a range of engines and feature sophisticated technology like paddle shifters and advanced braking systems. This is not seen in stock NASCAR cars, which have traditional manual H-pattern shifters and fewer technological aids.

“I always love this race, it’s why I keep coming back. It’s why I want to do it every year, no matter how busy I am,” Zilisch explained. If you remember, he participated in the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona alongside Shane van Gisbergen, Ben Keating, and Scott McLaughlin. The team went on to finish 24th. Before that, he won in the LMP2 class in his debut race at just 17 years old. So, his association goes a long way.

During this year’s training session, Zilisch ran 33 laps in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series. Now, all eyes are on how quickly Zilisch can adapt and perform in January. The Rolex 24 will take place at the Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 24-25.

Kampgrounds of America backs Connor Zilisch for 2026

With the return of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, JR Motorsports is strengthening its relationship with outdoor enthusiasts. Connor Zilisch will once again collaborate with the world’s largest network of privately owned campgrounds.

Kampgrounds will appear as an associate partner in many JRM entries during the year and serve as the major sponsor of the No. 1 Chevrolet for one race. Additionally, KOA will maintain its season-long collaboration with Wyatt Miller, enhancing the connection between outdoor living and motorsports.

For Zilisch, the renewed partnership feels like a homecoming. “It’s so cool to be back in the KOA Chevrolet in 2026,” Zilisch said. “I really enjoyed continuing to get to know everyone from KOA this past season and learning more about their business. KOA has been a big part of my NASCAR career from the very beginning, and I am proud to wear their colors again next season.”

The collaboration between Kampgrounds and NASCAR is a natural fit. With more than 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada (including many within easy reach of tracks on the 2026 schedule), KOA has become a go-to basecamp for race fans looking to elevate their weekend racing experience. Whether fans prefer tent camping, full-service RV spots, or cozy cabins, KOA’s extensive network offers something for every traveler wanting to stay close to the action.

KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke shared the company’s excitement about continuing the partnership. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with JR Motorsports,” O’Rourke said. “Racing and camping bring people together through adventure, community, and unforgettable experiences. This collaboration connects KOA with motorsports fans in a unique way—enhancing their race weekends and inspiring them to explore the great outdoors.”

Fans can catch Zilisch and the No. 1 KOA Chevrolet when NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday, July 4.