Connor Zilisch Dodges Cup Future Talks With Eyes Set at Bigger Prize

Connor Zilisch is having a moment, and everyone in NASCAR is paying attention. Fresh off a huge win at Indianapolis that gave JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity Series victory, the 19-year-old is turning heads and stacking up wins. With five victories already this season and an eight-race streak of top-five finishes on ovals, Connor isn’t just making noise; he’s making a name for himself.

Still, while fans and insiders buzz about a possible jump to the Cup Series, Connor isn’t rushing anything. He’s staying focused, letting his driving do the talking, and keeping the future wide open. Dale Jr. continues to hint at what’s next, but the mystery only adds to the excitement.

“A title would be awesome, ” says Zilisch, brushing off Cup talk

Zilisch’s weekend performances at Dover and Indianapolis showcase why he is emerging as NASCAR’s breakout Driver. At Dover, he secured his fourth win of the season and his first on an oval, leading 77 of 134 laps before rain shortened the BetRivers 200. He became the youngest to earn five wins in a season, earning praise at the Monster Mile.

Then came the Brickyard glory on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Connor delivered when number five, JR Motorsports, won their 100th Xfinity victory. In a late race scramble, he swept past Taylor Gray with a drafting push from Sam Mayer and held off a charging field to seal the win by just 0.339 seconds.

When asked about his dominant streak and about any talk of the cup series, Connor carefully stayed focused on the present. He said, “I mean Phoenix, the championship would be awesome. You know, for my team — my team deserves it, man. They’ve put in a lot of work and, you know, we have worked our butts off to get to where we are right now and have six wins on the 88 car and five wins being mine. So, you know, a title would be awesome, but if we don’t end up winning the title come November, our season’s not a failure. This has been an incredible season. But, with that being said, I really do want to race for a championship and get these guys what they deserve.”

The Cup Series could be next for Connor Zilisch. JR Motorsports alumni like Justin Allgaier have already paved the way. Allgaier, a longtime Xfinity star and 2024 champion, made a strong Cup appearance last year in the No. 40 JRM car with big-name sponsor backing. His move added credibility and hinted at what a full-time JRM Cup future might look like.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott made his mark at JR Motorsports before ascending to Cup championship glory. Elliott’s time in the No. 88 car laid the groundwork for his eventual move to Hendrick Motorsports, where he became one of NASCAR’s most popular and successful drivers and is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series standings, the blueprint for what can happen when talent is nurtured in JR’s system.

With 21 of 33 regular-season races complete, the Xfinity Series playoff picture is crystallizing. Connor Zilisch is currently second in the standings with 729 points, trailing the leader and teammate. Justin Allgaier by just 21 points. Despite being behind in total points, Zilisch holds the series lead in wins, with five, and commands the playoff bonus points race with 29, followed by Justin at 22, and Austin Hill at 21. Only 12 regular-season races remain, giving Connor plenty of runway to overtake Justin and position himself for a strong playoff seeding.

Dale Jr. was also asked about Connor’s Cup future, and Junior had his inhibitions in place. However, while immediate prospects may be shut, Zilisch has made it clear that he has his eyes set on the Xfinity championship. But these results wouldn’t be possible alone, and Zilisch didn’t shy away from crediting his mentors, who helped him deeply.

Connor Zilisch reveals his reason behind a successful 2025 Xfinity season

Connor Zilisch couldn’t hold back his praise when asked about what fuels his off- track preparation for such a strong season. The rising star credited structured study and mentorship. He went on to say, “It’s watching a lot of races. Riley (Herbst) won the race last year doing the same exact thing. And everybody at Chevrolet—Josh Wise and Scott Speed especially—I’ve sat with them in a room and watched races and just studied for countless hours. I wouldn’t know as much as I do today without them. I wouldn’t be as good as I am today without them. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them. I really do owe a lot to Josh and Scott and everything that they’ve taught me. They study this stuff more than anybody.”

Riley Herbst pulled off a dramatic last-lap move to win the 2024 Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis, beating teammate Cole Custer by just 0.167 seconds. The race saw three different leaders in the final three laps and 12 lead changes overall. It marked Stewart-Haas Racing’s first 1-2 finish in Xfinity and the series’ return to the famous 2.5-mile oval after four years, highlighting Riley’s smart racecraft under pressure.

Josh Wise, ex-Cup driver turned coach, now runs Wise Optimization, a behind-the-scenes force in driver development. He trains racers like Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick by blending driving skills with fitness, mindset, and focus. Connor credits Wise’s role in shaping his approach. Alongside him, former F1 and NASCAR driver Scott Speed mentors Chevy’s young talent. With Speed’s help, Connor is learning how next-gen car tech, like the diffuser and suspension, affects race strategy and execution.

This focused, hands-on learning, breaking down race tape, studying strategy, and applying it with guidance, goes beyond just time behind the wheel. It’s helped Connor turn raw speed into smart, consistent results. With experienced mentors and Chevrolet’s support, he’s gaining the tools to think ahead on track and grow faster than most his age, setting him up early for Cup Series success.