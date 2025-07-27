Connor Zilisch Eyes Historic Double Attempt, Following Kyle Larson’s Footsteps

The storied yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway saw a new chapter written as Connor Zilisch stormed to victory in the 2025 Pennzoil 250. Now, this win marked his third Xfinity Series win in a row and also delivered the milestone 100th win for JR Motorsports. The 19-year-old phenom showcased poise beyond his years, capitalizing on late-race restarts and outdueling anyone in his path. While the focus afterwards was on Zilisch’s current surge and championship pedigree, the biggest storyline simmered just under the surface.

Could NASCAR’s newest star be ready to aim even higher? With the spotlight of Indianapolis radiating deep into the paddock, Zilisch’s triumph was more than just a race win. Instead, it became the prelude to a conversation about bold ambitions and a chase for racing’s most elusive double, following in the daring path set by Kyle Larson for the last two years.

Connor Zilisch dreams big with Double Duty on his radar

Connor Zilisch started his racing journey in 2020 in karting and quickly went on to become the only American to win the FIA Karting Academy trophy. Open-wheel excellence runs in his blood, having competed for karting championships across Europe in his teenage years. So it should come as no surprise when the youngster showered high praise on the Indy 500.

Fresh off becoming the youngest driver to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, when asked about his long-term goals, the 19-year-old didn’t hesitate. “I would love to race in the Indianapolis 500. I grew up watching that race on TV, and in my opinion, it’s the biggest race in the world, and as a race car driver, you want to win those races,” he said.

Connor Zilisch wouldn’t be the first to dream of “The Double,” i.e., racing in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. But it’s a short list of drivers who’ve tried it. John Andretti was the pioneer in 1994. Robby Gordon attempted the grueling challenge five times. Tony Stewart did it twice, with his 2001 effort still unmatched, as he remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles of both races in the same day. Kurt Busch tried it once in 2014. And now, Kyle Larson has revived the dream with his attempts in 2024 and 2025.

Larson’s 2024 run was cut short by rain in Charlotte after he completed a delayed Indy 500. But that didn’t stop him. In 2025, he returned more determined than ever, with added experience and better prep. However, Larson faced crashes in both events, ending his quest again. That is why Zilisch is aware of the challenges in pulling off this feat.

Connor continued, “But there’s a lot of implications. It’s a very hard thing to pull off, but if I were to have a bucket list, it would certainly be on it.” But it’s Larson’s recent attempt that gives him hope, too. “But, obviously, with Kyle [Larson] doing the double, it’s possible.” While Larson didn’t complete both races, his 2025 outing proves that with the right strategy, planning, and execution, it is entirely within reach for the next generation. Zilisch sees Larson’s effort not as a failure, but as a blueprint.

For now, Zilisch is focused on building his NASCAR resume. But somewhere down the line, don’t be surprised if he follows in the footsteps of Kyle Larson, Stewart, and the legends before him. The Double might just be calling his name.

Zilisch breaks down the Allgaier-Larson Indy incident

Connor Zilisch offered a candid perspective on the late-race collision involving Kyle Larson and Justin Allgaier at Indianapolis. Zilisch believes that Larson’s part-time and somewhat sporadic Xfinity Series schedule this year contributed to the incident. He further explained how Larson’s lack of weekly experience in the Xfinity cars can impact racecraft in high-pressure moments.

“Kyle [Larson] doesn’t race these cars every week. So, when someone puts it on your door in a Cup [Series] car, the guy on the outside gets tight. And when you get someone to put their car on your door in the Xfinity [Series] car, the guy on the inside is suspect to spinning out. And when you don’t race every week, you kind of just build habits… Justin [Allgaier] could have left him a little more room. Kyle probably could have backed it up or drove it in deeper to get clear. But those moments happen.” Zilisch said post-race.

Kyle Larson has only participated in a handful of Xfinity races in 2025. Three before Indianapolis, to be precise. While his talent is unquestioned, Zilisch noted that the differences between Cup and Xfinity cars are subtle but critical. Naturally, this nuance makes the on-track battles trickier. Cup Series drivers who aren’t acclimatized to the unique handling traits of the Xfinity car under race conditions might make errors in timing or spatial judgment.

As Connor Zilisch continues to rack up wins and impress with his maturity, it’s clear he’s not just another rising star. He’s shaping up to be a generational talent. With his eyes set on NASCAR greatness and a potential Indy 500 bid, the racing world might want to buckle up.