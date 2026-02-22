Connor Zilisch Finds Silver Lining in FOX’s Atlanta Graphic Shake-Up After Daytona Controversy

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 04: Connor Zilisch 7 Spire Motorsports Austin Hatcher Foundation Chevrolet on pit road before the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series LoveÕs RV Stop 225 race on October 4, 2024 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 04 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LoveÕs RV Stop 225 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532410040277

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 04: Connor Zilisch 7 Spire Motorsports Austin Hatcher Foundation Chevrolet on pit road before the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series LoveÕs RV Stop 225 race on October 4, 2024 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 04 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LoveÕs RV Stop 225 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532410040277

Connor Zilisch is finally happy with FOX and their NASCAR broadcast. After pointing out the erroneous throttle graphics, Zilisch was highly critical of FOX’s broadcast. And it seems like they were listening to him, as FOX did not use the same SMT throttle graphics in the O’Reilly and Truck races at Atlanta. Their latest actions prompted Connor Zilisch to appreciate the honesty they are showing to the audience.

Connor Zilisch finds peace with FOX broadcast

During his interview, before the Atlanta race on Sunday, Zilisch was asked about FOX and their SMT throttle graphic once again. Without any hesitation, Zilisch pointed out that he was glad they ended up removing it after his bashing earlier.

“I was watching the broadcast yesterday, and they didn’t have the throttle percentage. I don’t know if they listened to me or if that’s just coincidence. Yeah, I had to speak my mind at that time. Because I feel like that’s been a thing for years now, and it’s—every time I see it, it’s like, ‘Come on, what are we doing? ’”

Notably, according to Zilisch, those SMT graphics were based on the GPS and not calibrated to the throttle of the cars in the NOAPS or Truck Series. In the podcast episode earlier, Zilisch would also end up calling out Kevin Harvick.

Zilisch was unimpressed with Harvick mentioning that Ford uses only 90% of their throttle during the race. Since then, neither Harvick nor Ford has provided any explanation for the same. However, there might be some truth to the fact. Setting aside his sarcasm, Connor Zilisch is more than ready for his second Cup Series.

“I am excited to get the year going with all of them. I definitely do think I was able to have a decent run before it went downhill. I wasn’t happiest with how my car was driving. We definitely struggled a little bit to get going and handle it well.”

He was unable to bring the effect that was expected of him at Daytona. However, for Zilisch, it was a good learning experience, which he does not regret.

“It had a lot of good speed, but it just didn’t drive as well as I hoped it would have. But I think it’s good to get that experience running up front and just figuring things out on the fly. I am excited to continue to build on that this weekend in Atlanta and hope for a better finish.”

Earlier, veteran drivers brought out the unique nature of Atlanta. According to them, the track is much more difficult compared to the superspeedways, where drivers are able to get a good run in easily. However, the Trackhouse Racing driver does think of Atlanta as a unique track, but he is going to approach it in the same manner as other tracks.

Since Connor Zilisch does not have a lot of NASCAR experience, no matter how long the track is, it is almost the same for him to practice his skills.

“EchoPark is definitely unique, but for me, who is someone with not a lot of experience, it’s definitely helpful coming to a place like this again. I learned the runs and how they’re built and just how the cars drive and draft and the things you have to look for. For me, who is learning every race, it definitely helps no matter where I go.”

While he prepares for Atlanta, his Trackhouse teammate is already gaining controversy for his last-lap move.

Ross Chastain earns an earful from Austin Hill

Just like the previous years, stars aligned again for Austin Hill in the NOAPS race at Atlanta. He was nearly able to win the race save for Ross Chastain‘s move on him. Chastain knocked him from behind and sent him into a big slide. As a result of their altercation, Sheldon Creed snatched the lead and ended up winning the race.

Post-race, Hill let his frustrations out against Chastain and heavily criticized his move.

“When Ross is behind you, I expect to get put firewall deep in the wall. I mean, that’s just the things he does. So unfortunate, but what about that save, though? The save was, like, just insane.”

Hill was happy that he did not end up crashing out and completely ruining his race.

“I could have very easily ended up hitting the wall head-on but was able to save it and salvage a 12th-place finish. So, all in all, it was awesome.”

Coming pumped up from his Daytona win, Hill was seconds away from another one at Atlanta, had it not been for Chastain’s bump. But the latter is not ready to take the blame.

“If I would have went to his right rear, I think I would have had to lift out of [the gas], versus going to the bottom, I’d have been wide open,” Chastain said. “Coming to the checkered, I pulled out of line and he chased me down. I don’t blame him. I believe it’s a racing crash. It’s not an accident. We crashed. But yes, it was racing.”

“I’ll see him in the gym on Monday, so we’ll be on the treadmill side-by-side going through a Chevy workout.”