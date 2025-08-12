Connor Zilisch Gets Candid on Victory Lane Horrors With Bold ‘Return’ Claim

Connor Zilisch’s win at Watkins Glen was supposed to be all about champagne showers, roaring fans, and another statement performance in his dream rookie season. Instead, the celebration turned into one of the most chaotic and painful moments of his career. Moments after climbing out of his No. 88 Chevrolet, Zilisch tried to pull off a classic victory lane move, hopping onto the roof of his car.

But one misstep sent him tumbling hard onto the asphalt, leaving the crowd stunned and medical crews sprinting to his side. While fans feared the worst, Zilisch would later reveal the moment was just as bizarre and surreal for him as it looked from the outside. And in true Connor fashion, he’s got a bold take on what happens next.

Connor Zilisch recalls victory lane celebrations gone wrong

Fresh off his sixth win of the year, the JR Motorsports rookie hopped out of his No. 88 Chevrolet ready to soak in the cheers. His plan? Jump onto the roof of the car, a classic winner’s pose. His reality? A freak accident.

“I had one leg in the car, one leg out the car,” Zilisch recalled on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “The last thing I remember is thinking…I don’t know why, but I thought I was going to break my femur. My leg was stuck.” Instead, he took a nasty tumble to the asphalt, breaking not his femur, but his collarbone.

Now, the injury has him facing a critical question: surgery or natural healing? Zilisch is leaning toward going under the knife. And no, not to extend his time off, but to shorten it. “I think it might be something that…I might have to get surgery for,” he said. “In this case, I think surgery is something that speeds up the process. You can get plates and screws and get it reconstructed back together.”

Collarbone surgery recovery time typically ranges from 6 to 12 weeks for adults. Thus, with this option, Connor Zilisch can recover in time for the playoff season starting in September (or even earlier). In the moment, though, Zilisch admits he didn’t even realize the severity of what had happened. “I was talking to the medics like, ‘I’m good, my shoulder hurts a little, but that’s it.’ Apparently, the first real thing I said was, ‘God, everyone’s going to think I’m a p—-.’” Now, the focus is on a fast recovery and a return in time to chase that championship.

Why Zilisch is leaning toward surgery

For Zilisch, the decision to pursue surgery isn’t just about fixing a bone, but it’s about chasing a championship. After the shock and frustration of his Watkins Glen mishap, he quickly began thinking about how to get back in the car as soon as possible. That’s when Shane van Gisbergen’s 2021 comeback story came to mind.

“He broke his collarbone and…he had plates, screws, everything done,” Zilisch said. “And he was racing back the next weekend.” The example was hard to ignore. Just before the 2021 Sandown SuperSprint, van Gisbergen broke a collarbone and three ribs in a mountain bike accident. Instead of sitting out, he underwent surgery to insert a metal plate, then returned to dominate the field.

SVG scored three straight race wins at Sandown, one from as far back as 17th on the grid. He went on to claim that year’s Supercars title before having further post-season surgery. Asked about Zilisch’s current situation, van Gisbergen was optimistic. “I did a bit more damage to my shoulder, and also I had a fake ligament put in, but I had a weekend off and then I raced the next week,” he explained. “Yeah, for sure with some good doctors and some good drugs, he’ll get through the race fine.”

Still, Zilisch’s immediate return isn’t guaranteed. Assuming he misses Daytona on Sunday, August 23, he’ll need a medical waiver from NASCAR to remain playoff eligible, a move that’s all but certain given his season performance. Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks noted that there’s no rush to decide, thanks to a break this weekend between events. That small cushion could be the difference between Zilisch rushing back to Daytona or taking one more week to heal. Either way, the surgery route gives him his best shot at keeping his championship hopes alive.