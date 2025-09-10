Connor Zilisch Gets Real About the Viral NFL Meme as He Can’t Escape ‘Press’

Connor Zilisch’s Watkins Glen weekend was unforgettable, and not just for his on-track performance. The young driver’s big win turned into a scary moment when he slipped in victory lane, fell hard, and was carried out in an ambulance. The result? A broken collarbone that required surgery and weeks of recovery. For most athletes, that kind of setback would be the end of the story. But in Zilisch’s case, the fall hasn’t stayed confined to the track. Instead, it’s taken on a whole new life online, resurfacing again and again in ways he probably never expected.

After he slipped and fell head-first off his car during victory lane at Watkins Glen, the clip didn’t just go viral; it exploded. One NFL meme account captioned it with a Ravens-Bills game gone wrong, and it lit up the internet. The Baltimore Ravens looked in control and of a possible win over the Buffalo Bills at the end of the third quarter, only to lose the game 41-40 in the end.

And Zilisch’s response to the meme? Gracious and gutsy, to say the least. “I think I have to start to expect it because it is funny,” he reflected, showing he’s not just tough on track, but off it too. He continued, “I just got to accept it.” The driver acknowledged the struggle of escaping a meme once it’s out there. But also the power of embracing it.

Reflecting on the online attention, Zilisch said, “And every time I post about that video, it gets a ton of views and likes. So I guess any press is better than no press.” This phrase echoes a sentiment shared by many athletes today, recognizing that viral moments, whether flattering or awkward, can help keep their names in the conversation. Just ask Carson Hocevar!

For young sports personalities like Zilisch, such exposure can be promotional gold, enhancing fan engagement and media interest amid a competitive sports landscape. And just look at the numbers from the video posted by the NFL meme account. It has close to 3 million views, 70 thousand likes, and 397 comments. Now, that kind of traction is something even seasoned pros struggle to generate without a major win or controversy attached.

And while the fall was painful, literally costing him a broken collarbone and surgery, it has oddly boosted his profile at a crucial time. With the Xfinity playoffs starting in a couple of days, Zilisch finds himself in the spotlight. The viral clip may serve as an unlikely boost, drawing new fans just as the stakes reach their peak.

Connor Zilisch’s celebrations keep spiraling into close calls

Connor Zilisch has quickly become one of NASCAR’s most exciting rookies, but lately, it feels like his biggest rival isn’t another driver. Instead, it’s his own celebrations. Just weeks after fracturing his collarbone in a Watkins Glen mishap, Zilisch nearly triggered another accident at World Wide Technology Raceway. His post-race burnout, meant to cap off a dominant night, almost clipped a cameraman standing on the track.

The 19-year-old stopped just in time, but the close call sparked concern among fans and insiders. It’s not the first time NASCAR has faced questions about how chaotic post-race moments can get, especially with media crews stationed so close to the action. With cars sliding, smoke billowing, and emotions running high, one wrong move could spell disaster.

Adding to the chaos, Zilisch’s burnout didn’t stop with the cameraman scare. He scraped the wall during his donuts, then launched himself off his car again. This time, ripping his firesuit on the way down. Fans couldn’t help but notice the pattern: every celebration seemed to end with Zilisch walking away from some kind of “accident.”

The rookie acknowledged the moment with his usual self-awareness, joking, “I might have to rethink my celebration style after this one.” But jokes aside, NASCAR insiders are already asking whether safety protocols need tweaking. Should cameramen really be on the track while cars are spinning at full throttle? Should the teams set boundaries for how far these wild celebrations go?

For now, Zilisch’s blend of brilliance and recklessness has become part of his growing persona. He’s stacking wins at a historic pace, but just as quickly stacking viral moments for all the wrong reasons. Love it or hate it, the rookie’s post-race antics have fans watching just as closely as his laps on the track.