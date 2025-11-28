Connor Zilisch Gets Real on His 2025 Championship Loss With One-Word Verdict

On paper, Connor Zilisch’s 2025 season looked like the perfect script (almost) for a NASCAR superstar. And well, because it was. Running for the first full-time campaign with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity (now O’Reilly) Series, the 19-year-old turned heads wherever he went. The young man had 10 wins and eighteen consecutive top-5 finishes. He went on to win the Rookie of the Year award as well as the regular season championship. And then, he went on to the final race at Phoenix looking every bit like the favorite.

However, that’s where his dream season suffered a heartbreak as he missed out on the championship. Well, racing has a way of reminding even the most talented drivers that nothing is guaranteed, even if you have a near-perfect season. And, recently, when talking about the moment, Zilisch didn’t sugarcoat it.

Connor Zilisch’s Phoenix pain

For Connor Zilisch, the Phoenix race was supposed to be the final reward for a year-long dominance. However, as you know, fate had other plans. As Zilisch himself put it, “Coming up one spot short after you dominate all year long is just heart-wrenching. Obviously, Phoenix, you know, we were the dominant car all year long, and then you go into Phoenix, and you’ve got to go and win and execute that one race to win the championship, and you work all year long for one moment. And when you come up short in that moment, it hurt me a lot.”

Connor Zilisch, despite being in contention throughout the race, faded away after leading post-Lap 153 caution. His best friend, Jesse Love, overtook him on Lap 176 and won the race by 1.808 seconds (and the championship) over Aric Almirola, who finished second. Zilisch’s third-place at Phoenix sadly left him second in the overall standings, despite the team’s effort.

After the race, Connor Zilisch was seen on the pit road, slumped against his car, with tears rolling down his face. “You get out of the car, and you’ve got people trying to interview right away, and you just want a moment to yourself. So, I sat down to let people know I wasn’t going to talk to them for a little bit, and I wasn’t going to try to hide the emotion because it was true and honest, and that’s just the way I felt about everything that had happened,” Zilisch explained the situation.

And yet, even through the heartbreak, Zilisch’s perspective never cracked. As he now moves to his first full-time Cup Series season with Trackhouse Racing, Zilisch is optimistic. “I know the championship will come one day,” he believes. And, if you look at what he did in 2025, it’s hard to argue against it.

Zilisch prepares for the 2026 season

So, if losing the Xfinity title was an emotional low for Connor Zilisch, then the 2026 season represents the biggest leap of his career (yet). For 2026, he steps into the NASCAR Cup Series full-time with Trackhouse Racing, replacing Daniel Suárez. Many expected this day to arrive. But not just this quickly.

Technically, if you look at it, Connor Zilisch’s Cup Series story began in 2025 itself. He made his debut at the Circuit of the Americas, which unfortunately ended in chaos. If you remember, while trying to avoid a spinning Daniel Suárez, he slid straight into his teammate. This damaged both cars and led to a DNF for Zilisch in his first-ever Cup Series outing. His two other races offered a steadier footing.

However, in the end, they also showcased a grim reality. Cup racing is an entirely different battlefield. The cars respond differently, the competition is fiercer, and the pressure never stops. Now, in 2026, he enters with far more expectations. Recently, it was announced that Red Bull will give wings to Zilisch and his teammate, Shane van Gisbergen, by being their primary sponsor.

“I’m not even two years as an athlete, and they’re gonna be sponsors on my first Daytona 500 car, and that feeling is pretty insane,” Zilisch said. The new paint scheme, a matte dark blue base with shimmering light-blue streaks, has already generated buzz. As Zilisch put it, “The dark matte blue allows the light blue streaks to pop. I’m excited to have it on track next year.” But beyond the aesthetics, the season ahead will test every part of Connor Zilisch’s growth.

His rise, from ARCA to Xfinity and now Cup Series, has been breathtakingly fast. NASCAR experts are clear when giving their opinion about Zilisch’s prowess. His talent is unquestioned. However, Zilisch’s 2026 learning curve will determine how high his ceiling truly is. For Connor Zilisch, this isn’t just another rookie season. Rather, it’s the first true chapter in what could become one of NASCAR’s defining careers.