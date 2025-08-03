Connor Zilisch Issues Public Apology After Taking Out JRM Teammate in Wild Iowa Drama

“Connor is such an impressive driver at this young age,” team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a team release. “We’re excited for him to get behind the wheel full-time next season. He is on a path to sure success with support from Chevrolet, Silver Hare Racing, Trackhouse, and now JR Motorsports.”

And honestly, Junior’s not wrong. In just a handful of starts, Connor Zilisch has gone from “that karting kid” to one of the most electric rookies in the Xfinity garage. He’s fearless, fast, and already stringing together top-five finishes like a veteran. But being fast isn’t the whole story in NASCAR. And Iowa proved just how quickly momentum can go sideways. What looked like another bulletproof day for the No. 88 team turned into something a bit more chaotic down the stretch.

Connor Zilisch takes responsibility after Iowa race drama

Connor Zilisch nearly made history with a fourth straight Xfinity Series win at Iowa Speedway. But instead had to settle for a fourth-place finish, keeping his top-five streak alive. Zilisch dominated Stage 1 before a loose wheel sent him to the back. He battled back through the field, leading 62 laps in total, but late-race contact changed everything. “It was wild,” Zilisch admitted. Despite setbacks, the No. 88 JR Motorsports car performed well and delivered another strong points day against a stacked field.

After a Lap 213 restart, Connor Zilisch got loose underneath Ross Chastain’s No. 9 car while racing three-wide with Justin Allgaier. The rookie lost grip entering Turn 1, making contact with Chastain, which in turn sent Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevy spinning. The chain reaction derailed both teammates’ races and marked a pivotal moment in an otherwise strong run for Zilisch. “First of all, I apologize to the seven team. … I feel really bad about that,” Zilisch said about the incident.

Allgaier, the defending series champion, would finish 16th. Zilisch maintained a playoff points and overall lead thanks to his prior results. Chastain, meanwhile, managed to clinch the third spot. Zilisch also revealed on the radio how tight the day became after his wheel issues.

“It was less the loose wheel and more so just being stuck in the back. I just couldn’t go anywhere, and it was frustrating me.” Connor Zilisch found himself mired deep in the pack after Stage 1, forced to pit twice due to a loose wheel. Despite dominating the opening stage, the 19-year-old was left battling in heavy traffic. A situation that clearly tested his patience. After slipping back to 17th, Zilisch didn’t hold back over the radio, venting, “I’m about to get passed by f—— Parker Retzlaff. What place are we?” His frustration underscored how quickly a strong start had unraveled.

Despite Iowa’s ups and downs, Zilisch remains at the top of the playoff leaderboard. With Watkins Glen next on the schedule, where his skillset could shine, it’s clear the rookie’s journey is still rolling. He may have stumbled in Iowa, but the path forward is still loaded with promise.

Connor Zilisch looks for redemption at Watkins Glen

Connor Zilisch heads into the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on August 10. This time, he will have a strong desire for redemption and continued growth. The Trackhouse Racing development driver has been steadily making waves in NASCAR. He is perfectly balancing his full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign with JR Motorsports.

Zilisch’s earlier Cup Series efforts in 2025 included a challenging debut at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Unfortunately, an early incident left him with a 37th-place finish after being collected in a crash. He rebounded at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, completing almost the entire race for a solid 23rd place. Most recently at Atlanta, he recorded a career-best 11th-place finish, showing his growing comfort and speed.

Watkins Glen offers a unique challenge as a historic road course, demanding precision and adaptability. These are traits that Zilisch has demonstrated throughout his racing career. His prior success at Watkins Glen came in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut there. Remember when he won the race after leading the most laps and managing fuel strategy? This experience sets a hopeful stage for the Cup Series return at the same venue.

With veteran crew chief Darian Grubb guiding him once again, Connor Zilisch is focused on gaining invaluable experience and proving his potential. “Nothing beats experience in this sport, especially at the Cup level,” Zilisch commented. As he seeks to turn past misfortune into momentum, Watkins Glen represents a critical step in his ascent in NASCAR’s top tier.