Connor Zilisch Opens Up About His Embarrassing Watkins Glen Video

Connor Zilisch has added his share of long-thrived moments that transcend the track. Whether it’s the sight of Xfinity’s debut win at Watkins Glen in 2024, or winning JR Motorsports’ 100th Xfinity race at Indianapolis in 2025. But in the modern era, where social media dictates visibility, the clips that gain traction aren’t always the ones drivers would prefer. One slip, one awkward celebration, or one unexpected misstep can eclipse the very victories that athletes work years to achieve.

At Watkins Glen, that reality came into sharp focus. What should have been a career-defining moment for the 19-year-old sensation who dominated the Mission 200 Xfinity Series race became something entirely different once cameras captured his chaotic victory lane embarrassment. Instead of highlights of his 60 laps led, fans around the world were sharing a clip for reasons far removed from pure performance. In a recent chat with Bob Pockrass, Zilisch expressed his disappointment with the reasons for a video to go viral.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watkins Glen celebration sparks unwanted viral firestorm

During the interview, Zilisch laughed at the incident as well, reflecting upon the uncanny nature of how the celebration ended. “I think that video has probably been viewed. Over 100 million times, and to think that that’s what is going to get 100 million views in our sport kind of sucks. But you know it, those are the things that go viral, and in the world we live in. So, as much as I hate it, that’s what our sport is getting eyeballs for. And that’s why I’m on ABC World News. And that’s why I’m on Jimmy Kimmel,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After climbing from his JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Connor Zilisch’s attempt to celebrate ended in a frightening tumble when his foot snagged the window net, sending him headfirst onto the pavement. Though he escaped with a broken collarbone and no brain trauma, according to NASCAR reports, the accident overshadowed his breakthrough win. The video didn’t just circulate in the racing community; it exploded across mainstream platforms, surpassing 100 million views. Within days, he was featured on ABC World News and even became late-night fodder on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The viral attention underscored how NASCAR’s evolving relationship with digital culture can blur the line between triumph and embarrassment. “I was just on a call with Adam Alexander, and he was like, it was the most awkward two minutes of TV I think I’ve ever had in my life, and I hate that I did that to them and hate that I got the wrong eyeballs on NASCAR, but glad that it wasn’t any worse. Glad my leg is okay. First of all, my head from the hit I took could have been much worse. So yes. I can laugh at it now, but I definitely will remember that race forever for probably the wrong reason,” he added.

Instead of being remembered solely for his first Watkins Glen win, Zilisch found himself explaining the fall in interviews and acknowledging the “wrong eyeballs” it brought to the sport. Industry voices have pointed out that while NASCAR once relied on race replays to tell its story, the clips now spreading fastest are often the unpolished, unscripted moments, sometimes at a driver’s expense.

Brad Keselowski, who has experienced his share of awkward incidents, added a layer of humor. Once assured Zilisch was uninjured, Keselowski joked about the clip being one of the funniest in years, a reminder of how quickly NASCAR’s fraternity can pivot from concern to levity. His reaction, echoed across social platforms, highlighted how the culture around the sport processes viral moments: first the scare, then the memes.

Connor Zilisch cleared to return to “World Center of Racing”

Connor Zilisch has been medically cleared to return to competition and will race in Friday’s Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. The clearance comes just under two weeks after Zilisch fractured his collarbone during a celebratory misstep in Victory Lane at Watkins Glen. He shared a post on X thanking the medical personnel and with a photograph of a text message that read, “Letter has been received. Email has been sent. You are officially cleared.”

Following a successful surgery on August 12 involving the placement of a plate and screws, he wasted no time in getting back behind the wheel. Despite the serious injury, Zilisch has not missed a race; he continues to maintain a seven-point advantage over teammate Justin Allgaier heading into the final three events of the regular season.

In another post shared by JRMotorsports on Instagram, it confirmed that, “Connor Zilisch will return behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet this Friday night at Daytona International Speedway. Parker Kligerman will be on standby if needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jrmotorsports (@jrmotorsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Veteran driver Parker Kligerman will remain on standby at Daytona as a contingency, but if Zilisch starts the race, he will earn all accrued points regardless of any in-race driver change. With regular-season finales scheduled for Portland and Gateway, Zilisch’s prompt return keeps his championship aspirations very much alive and proves his resilience in the face of adversity.