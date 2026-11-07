Connor Zilisch Sets the Record Straight on 2027 Hendrick Hype With Blunt Claim

Jesse Love and Corey Heim are moving up in 2027. That was all the rumor mill needed to start spinning about Connor Zilisch. Denny Hamlin may have unintentionally lit the fuse, but the 20-year-old addressed the talk head-on.

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Ahead of the championship weekend in Homestead-Miami, Connor Zilisch interacted with the media to discuss his future goals and prospects for 2027. While it is certain that the young prodigy will head to Hendrick Motorsports in 2028 to replace Alex Bowman, the fraternity posed questions about a potential early move to the iconic team based on Hamlin’s theory.

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According to motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass’s X post, the driver expressed a neutral stance while not completely turning down the possibility, but has bluntly expressed why the early move seems unlikely to happen next year. Zilisch neither confirmed nor denied an early move, instead emphasizing his current commitments and preference to develop at Trackhouse.

“Yeah, it’s been, you know, for the most part, a lot of noise. You know, Alex has a commitment to run one more year,” he said in conversation with the reporters on November 6. “I have sponsors to fulfil obligations…It would be great to race for Hendrick next year and get that opportunity quicker. But…I’m kind of happy in the spot I’m in. I get to learn in a lower-pressure situation with less eyeballs on me…I can just go out and focus on myself…I’m focused on results right now.”

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While Zilisch backed his claim of being happy where he is by stating the obvious sponsorship, contract, and commitment remarks, he also reflected on how being at Trackhouse Racing gives him the time to develop his skills before his big move.

“But I feel like in that position, it would be a lot more stressful each weekend,” he added. “So I feel like it’s good for me to be able to learn in this situation and get to race with Trackhouse for one more year and finish what we started. I mean, I would not want to leave Trackhouse after, you know, a season like this.”

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Zilisch currently drives Trackhouse Racing’s No.88 Chevrolet and sits 33rd in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship standings. The team has had its worst outing so far this year, although it was one of the first to understand and configure the new gen car in 2022. And while Connor Zilisch arrived at the team as a rookie this year, his established counterparts, Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain, are also placed outside the top-16 in the pecking order.

“I want to end on a good note,” he added. “I want to be able to leave saying that, you know, we achieved all we could and gave it our best effort, which we have. But, yeah, hopefully next year can go better and we can kind of take something away from it and have a good last season together.”

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While Connor Zilisch has pushed back against the idea that his 2028 contract guarantees an early debut with the tier 1 team in 2027, there are multiple theories supporting the rumor. While the safer theory should have been an early retirement for Alex Bowman, the fans and the fraternity have taken interest in Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin’s big theory about Brad Keselowski’s future in the Cup Series.

Hamlin, on his Actions Detrimental podcast’s October 12 episode, speculated about Brad Keselowski‘s options for 2027 and beyond, following the driver’s RFK Racing exit announcement on September 29. The No. 11 driver ruled out tier 1 teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, and Joe Gibbs Racing for the No. 6 driver but he saw a potential opportunity at Trackhouse Racing and Richard Childress Racing if certain cards moved early or differently.

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While Hamlin did not directly refer to Alex Bowman or Connor Zilisch, fans and NASCAR veterans connected the dots to arrive at the Zilisch-to-Hendrick Motorsports in 2027 theory.

And while Alex Bowman’s retirement and Connor Zilisch’s arrival at Hendrick Motorsports are inevitable, the early move speculation stems from Bowman’s willingness to move on from the sport and his health issues piling up in his Cup Series career.

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Bowman has recently struggled with vertigo, a concussion in 2022 and a back injury in 2023 but has denied that his health is the sole reason behind his retirement decision. He has reflected on the idea of having a normal life off-track, and was considering retiring from NASCAR around the 2026-2028 window. Bowman wants to honour his association with Hendrick Motorsports and wants to end his career with the team.

While Connor Zilisch’s “just noise” blunt claim may only reveal its true course in the future, the Brad Keselowski theory might find a new home in Dodge as the iconic brand returns to NASCAR in 2027. But the 20-year-old has expressed a keen interest in racing elsewhere besides his guaranteed role at Hendrick Motorsports in 2026: The Supercars Championship.

The current Trackhouse racing rookie was very close to realizing his dream in Australia, as he was rumored to have a wildcard start at the 2025 bp Adelaide Grand Final. While it did not materialize then, the young driver hopes to race in the format someday in the future.

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For now, the driver has committed to being with Trackhouse until a different course of action presents itself. But the young prodigy has already showcased he understands the business and partnerships of NASCAR well by honouring his commitment with his current team, Trackhouse Racing, who have invested in his Cup Series career by giving him an environment to grow and learn before he makes his big move to Hendrick Motorsports.

With Zilisch already signed through 2028, his comments feel like a clear attempt to put the Bowman rumors to rest. He acknowledged that much of the speculation is noise, pointing out that Alex still has a contract and sponsor obligations to fulfill. Even with the Hendrick Motorsports opportunity on the table, the young driver appears focused on his own plans rather than getting caught up in the speculation.

Zilisch has a job to complete at Trackhouse, but he isn’t willing to settle for 33rd or 32nd in the standings.

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“I want to see a larger jump,” the driver said. “I want to race for wins; I want to get to be on the lead lap each weekend and feel like I’m in the fight. I just want to feel more at home and be able to have confidence in myself to go out and do my job every week and succeed.”

The 2027 silly season will begin as soon as the checkered flag falls at the final race in Homestead-Miami, but with a seat at one of the biggest names in NASCAR secured, it is only a matter of time and “if not when” he makes the move to the tier 1 team.