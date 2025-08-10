Connor Zilisch Shares First Update on Terrifying Post-Race Fall at the Glen: “I Just Have a Broken…”

Connor Zilisch’s Saturday at Watkins Glen was meant to be one to remember and it was, though not entirely for the reason he expected. The JR Motorsports driver dominated the Mission 200 at the Glen, turning a pole start into a convincing win and cementing his status as one of NASCAR’s brightest young prospects. But the celebrations took an unexpected turn in Victory Lane, when a misstep during the post-race festivities left the 19-year-old shaken and his Cup Series run on Sunday in question.

While fans and teams anxiously awaited word on his condition. Zilisch remained quiet in the hours following the incident. Now, the youngster has finally broken the silence, sharing his first update on the situation, a message that comes with relief for those who feared the worst after the traumatic end to his landmark win.

“I’m out of the hospital,” Connor Zilisch reassures the worried NASCAR community

During the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at Watkins Glen, Connor Zilisch delivered yet another masterful performance, clinching his sixth win of the season. But the celebration turned harrowing when he attempted to climb onto his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and lost his footing. He fell hard, landing headfirst on the concrete in Victory Lane, prompting an immediate medical response as officials swiftly placed him on a backboard and wheeled him away on a stretcher.

The scene was so shocking that the CW Network abruptly cut to a commercial to spare viewers. On the broadcast, announcer Dillon Welch confirmed that Zilisch was awake and communicating with medical personnel, an important reassurance. Fans and fellow racers watched him in alarm as the unthinkable celebration misstep unfolded. Following immediate on-site care, Connor was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. NASCAR and JR Motorsports later confirmed that he was awake and alert, easing initial fears. Despite the severity of the fall, the early head CT scan came back clear, delivering a sigh of relief for fans and teammates alike.

However, the worst was confirmed. Connor suffered a broken collarbone. Thankfully, no head injury was found. The nature of a broken collarbone typically means several weeks of recovery; fortunately, his condition avoided more serious harm.

Taking to X, he shared, “Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.❤️.”

The 19-year-old leads the Xfinity Series standings, driving for JR Motorsports while on loan from Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing. He was scheduled to start 25th in the Go Bowling at Glen for the NASCAR Cup race in a fourth Trackhouse Racing car. Instead, he will be recovering from his injury after being released from the hospital.

Trackhouse has confirmed Connor’s No. 87 Cup car withdrawal from tomorrow’s race. Taking to X, they posted, “Trackhouse Racing have elected to withdraw the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet from tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. We wish Connor a speedy recovery.” This news came right after Connor’s father, Jim Zilisch, had provided the very first update to the NASCAR community. This is definitely a bittersweet weekend for Connor Zilisch, but nothing can take away his masterful performance on track.

A breakdown of Connor Zilisch’s dominant Watkins Glen victory

Connor Zilisch’s Watkins Glen Xfinity triumph was a master class in pace, strategy, and resilience. Driving the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, the young driver started from pole and immediately asserted control, clearing Shane van Gisbergen at the green and leading all five laps before the first caution. He showcased blistering speed early, clocking a best lap of 72.843 seconds at 121.082 mph on lap 25 and building rates of over three seconds while maintaining an average running position near the front for the entire race. Even when instructed to conserve fuel, Zilisch kept a firm grip on the top spot, heading into stage 1 with authority.

The middle portion of the race tested Zilisch’s composure. Strategic pit cycles briefly offered him back, but he used restarts to his advantage, retaking the lead on multiple occasions, including the decisive move on lap 25 and a strong defense against SVG on lap 45. Two pit stops, timed to perfection, kept him in contention while others faltered with mechanical issues or off-track excursions. By lap 65, he had already led a race-high 48 laps, with 59 laps spent inside the top five and 62 in the top 10, underscoring his consistency.

The closing laps brought drama as Connor lost the lead on lap 69 after contact from Austin Hill, dropping to 5th. Unfazed, he mounted an aggressive charge, passing Nick Sanchez, battling side-by-side with Hill and SVG, and executing a bold three-wide dive under Michael McDowell and Austin Hill in Turn 1 on Lap 73, reclaiming the top spot. Though his teammate, Sammy Smith, briefly took the lead on a restart with three laps to go, Zilisch’s response was emphatic: retaking control on the backstretch of Lap 79 and stretching his advantage over the final miles.

When the checkout flag waved on lap 82, Zilisch crossed the line 2.326 seconds ahead of Sam Mayer, securing his 60th lap lead of the day and place as Watkins Glen’s race winner. It was a performance defined by controlled aggression, flawless execution under pressure, and willingness to fight back when it mattered most, hallmarks of a driver whose second Cup Series debut of 2025 was supposed to come one day later. But for now, the superstar needs to rest and get better for the next upcoming race.