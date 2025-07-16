Connor Zilisch Warns Entire NASCAR Garage Against Trackhouse Racing Ahead of Watkins Glen Return

The 2025 NASCAR season has already seen some breakout performances, like Josh Berry’s win at Las Vegas or Carson Hocevar’s runner-up finishes at Atlanta and Nashville. However, few have made the kind of statement Connor Zilisch did in the Xfinity Series at Sonoma. The young Trackhouse Racing prospect surged to victory and outdueled Shane van Gisbergen to do so, making it clear that his name belongs among the most exciting rising talents in NASCAR today. His poise, aggression, and road-course mastery didn’t just earn him a trophy; it sent a clear warning across the garage.

But that wasn’t the first time Zilisch had grabbed attention. His debut in the Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen in 2024 ended with him taking the checkered flag. It marked a breakout moment, one that reset expectations for what young drivers could achieve under pressure. Now, as Watkins Glen approaches again, Zilisch isn’t just looking to relive that win; he’s coming back with more experience, more momentum, and a lot more eyes on him.

Connor Zilisch’s next Cup Series challenge

Connor Zilisch has been on a heater recently, and even that might be an understatement. Remember when Jesse Love inadvertently bumped Zilisch while the latter was leading at Talladega and caused him to wreck into the inside wall? That sent Zilisch to the hospital and even kept him out for a race at Texas as a precautionary measure. So, after returning from such a painful injury, can you imagine what Zilisch’s average finish is in the Xfinity Series? 2.4!!

The 18-year-old has not finished outside the top-5 since returning to the Xfinity Series on Memorial Day weekend, grabbing three runner-up finishes and 2 wins (Pocono and Sonoma). He’s in sublime form, so it only makes sense to look ahead to a road course, where he has been the only one to challenge SVG when the latter dips down to the Xfinity Series.

While discussing his upcoming schedule on a NASCAR live podcast appearance, Connor Zilisch pointed to Watkins Glen as a major checkpoint in his season. “Watkins Glen is such a cool race track,” he said. “It’s always been fun, and I’ve had a lot of success there even before stock cars.” He credits the track for helping him build early confidence, calling it “a track I’ve always enjoyed.” And to add to his schedule, Zilisch will also be racing a Next-Gen car at Watkins Glen, pulling double duty for Trackhouse Racing as he dips into SVG’s territory this time.

While talking about the difficulty of Cup Sundays, Zilisch admitted, “It’s a completely different animal. Everybody is really good… those guys are on a different wavelength than what I’m used to.” Well, in his sparse Cup starts so far, Zilisch has been quietly impressive. He was slicing through the field at the Circuit of The Americas until getting caught up in a wreck with Daniel Suarez. Then, he kept his car in one piece and finished all 600 miles at Charlotte in 23rd place, a commendable effort for his first ever Coca-Cola 600.

And it’s no surprise that confidence isn’t lacking, especially when it comes to Trackhouse’s setup on road courses. “I have no doubt in my mind that the Trackhouse cars can win on road courses right now,” Zilisch said. “It’s gonna be up to me to make the rest of it happen.” He even nodded to the success of Trackhouse’s 3-time road course winner in the 2025 Cup Series, Shane van Gisbergen, saying, “Obviously, Shane has shown that there in the last month… he’s won a lot of races lately.” That internal competition and strong team performance are both fueling Zilisch’s fire as he prepares to return to the Glen.

Zilisch’s connection with Watkins Glen goes beyond that stunning Xfinity debut, too. He made his ARCA Menards Series debut at the track in 2023 for Pinnacle Racing Group. Qualifying second behind Corey Lajoie, Zilisch quickly dominated the race, leading 34/42 laps until getting moved by his buddy Jesse Love on the final corner as he came second. A blistering start to what promised to be a special career.

Now, as he returns to the track in a couple of weeks, memories of the win in 2024, the narrow defeat in 2023, and the prospect of battling Shane van Gisbergen will all be fresh in his mind. However, even SVG will be wary of Zilisch on Sunday.

A new rivalry in the making: Connor Zilisch vs. Van Gisbergen

As the NASCAR season heats up, so does the quiet but compelling rivalry between Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen. While Zilisch has been lighting up the Xfinity Series with three wins, Shane has matched that number in the Cup Series, including a dominant victory at Sonoma just this past Sunday. Their trajectories are eerily similar.

Both road course experts, both relatively new to stock car racing, and both with an uncanny ability to adapt and win across formats. Zilisch made waves with his early wins, while Shane burst onto the Cup scene purely for his road course prowess. If the current pace continues, the two seem destined to meet in the same lane very soon, perhaps even as teammates in the Cup Series by 2026, with Daniel Suarez parting ways with the #99 seat.

After his Sonoma win, Shane didn’t hold back his praise, jokingly saying, “Thanks for not being here.” He laughed about Zilisch’s absence from the grid, but his words turned serious quickly. “He’s placing the car in perfect spots and drives amazing, and he’s an awesome young kid,” Shane said, calling him “the star of the sport.” SVG even hinted at a potential team-up in 2026: “If he ends up being my teammate or not next year, I hope he does, it’ll be a lot of fun.” Coming from a driver with Shane’s global reputation, this is more than a compliment; it’s an acknowledgment.

Watkins Glen isn’t just another race for Connor Zilisch; it’s a proving ground. Fresh off a winning performance at Sonoma, he’s ready to claim his place on one of NASCAR’s toughest stages. Trackhouse has assembled the talent and machinery; now it’s up to Zilisch to turn potential into performance. The whole Cup garage should take warning, as Zilisch is coming to Glen, and he’s going to be a force to reckon with.