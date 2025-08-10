Connor Zilisch’s Father Breaks Silence on His Health as Celebration Turns Scary at the Glen

From start to finish, Connor Zilisch once again showed why he is a superstar on the rise. Clinching his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season at Watkins Glen, his second straight triumph at the historic road course, Zilisch dominated by leading 60 of 82 laps and crossed the finish line ahead of Sam Mayer. But the real drama unfolded after the checkered flag.

Victory Lane felt different today. The 19-year-old slipped and fell off his car, prompting immediate medical attention. Teammates, officials, and crews all rushed to attend as Connor’s celebration abruptly ended. But Connor Zilisch’s father, Jim Zilisch, assured the NASCAR community about Connor and provided a timely update that felt like a breath of fresh air for the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Not in any danger,” Jim Zilisch updates NASCAR community on Connor’s injury post-win

Starting from the pole position in the No. 88 Chevrolet, Connor Zilisch wasted no time asserting control at Watkins Glen. He cleared road course master Shane Van Gisbergen in the opening lap and went on to lead the first five circuits with precision. By lap 35, Zilisch had already paced the field for 30 laps, showing a mix of outright speed and measured racecraft. Even after pit cycles and restarts shuffled the order, he remained a constant presence in the front, winning Stage 1 and regaining the lead multiple times through calculated moves, like his daring Lap 73 pass, when he dove under both Austin Hill and Michael McDowell in turn 1 before dealing the top spot on the backstretch.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Connor Zilisch’s victory at Watkins Glen in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race was supposed to be a moment of pure celebration. Instead, it ended with a terrifying incident that silenced the crowd. After taking the checkered flag and climbing out of his car, Zilisch attempted to step down with his right foot on the roof and his left on the driver’s side window when he appeared to slip. His feet became tangled in the window netting, sending his head crashing toward the pavement. He hit the ground hard and lay motionless for several seconds, sparking immediate concern from fans, crew members, and fellow drivers.

Track safety crews rushed to Connor’s aid, placing him on a backboard and loading him into an ambulance. The CW broadcast reported that he was speaking with medical personnel, and NBC Sports’ Dustin Long later shared that Connor sat up in the ambulance before being transported to the infield center. In a Facebook post, Jim Zilisch, Connor’s father, reassured fans, posting, “Connor is conscious and back to himself and in the infield center. Off to the hospital for for the evaluation, but is not in any danger. Will update more later this evening.”



Moreover, his crew chief, Mardy Lindley, was quick to praise despite the circumstances. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said, “Proud of Connor, that the drive he did today. I mean, you know, it wasn’t—it wasn’t perfect, you know. We had a caution come out, it put us a little behind, and he did such a great job of, you know, getting back to the field and getting the lead. And just proud of everybody at JRM, and, you know, just praying for Connor right now that he’s okay. I think he’s gonna be fine…So yeah, it’s just—and we know, I’ll know, how good Connor is on these road courses, and, so just really proud of him and the effort he puts in. He worked so hard at this, and, and so he’s getting results he deserves.”

The final run to the checkout flag was a master class in composure under pressure. On a lap 78 restart, Zilisch briefly lost the lead to JR Motorsports teammate Sammy Smith but fought back immediately on the backstretch to reclaim it. From there, he steadily built a gap, stretching it to 1.68 seconds by Lap 80 and crossing the line with a 2.326-second margin of victory over Sam Mayer. Leading a race for 60 of 82 laps, Connor’s sixth win of the season was not just another mark in the stat book; it was proof that from the front row to the final lap, he is becoming one of the most complete drivers in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, as he recovers from the slight incident, fans and fellow drivers pray for his speedy recovery. But as far as JR Motorsports is concerned, they had a splendid weekend at the Watkins Glen International Speedway.

JR Motorsports claims top five spot at Watkins Glen

JR Motorsports showed some real speed today. With all four cars finishing in the top 10. Carson Kvapil, a rookie known for his strength on road courses, added another impressive result to his résumé by securing a top-five finish in his first season. Despite fierce competition and the chaos that ensued, from multicar plops to strategic restarts, Kvapil managed to bring his No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevy home in fifth place, showing poise beyond his experience level and further establishing himself as a rising talent on the road course circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, veteran Justin Allgaier demonstrated his usual consistency and savvy. He captured the lead in stage 1 by staying out on older tires while many of the front-runners, including teammates, pitted. That move earned him the stage win and valuable playoff points, underlining his knack for strategy even when not directly contending for the final win. Though his final finishing position was P6, his early success played a crucial role in JRM’s domination on the day.

Sam Smith, another JR Motorsports regular, also had a strong showing, finishing third after briefly taking the lead in the closing laps. His performance helped ensure JR Motorsports locked down three of the top five positions. Smith’s deft maneuvers and solid course acumen were on full display as he battled the leaders, and whether the race is volatile or not, he stands on the podium. Collectively, the JRM Trio delivered a master class in teamwork and execution. With Zilisch’s victory crowned by his dramatic but ultimately frightening fall in victory Lane, his teammates’ results highlighted the team’s strength and balance across the board.