Controversial Crew Chief Finds Fresh Start With 17-Yo NASCAR Team

When one door closes, another one opens, and that sentiment couldn’t fit better for JJ Yelley’s once-suspended crew chief. Remember the heated post-race confrontation at Atlanta Motor Speedway last year? Jason Miller was handed a two-race suspension after a heated altercation saw him shove Kyle Weatherman against his car, a moment that quickly went viral and drew NASCAR’s swift response. Now, after a quieter stretch away from the Xfinity Series and with the controversy formally in the rearview mirror, Miller is set for a return in 2026.

MBM Motorsports taps into Jason Miller for the Xfinity Series

Garage 66 and MBM Motorsports officially confirmed Jason Miller’s comeback in the OAPS on X, announcing the addition of the veteran crew chief to their 17-year-old organization.

“Veteran crew chief Jason Miller joins the team! He comes over to our organization, most recently working for @SSGLR0708, with many years as a CC in @NASCAR_Xfinity competition (more than 350 races since 2012). Welcome to the team, Jason!” They posted.

Right after, Miller grabbed and pushed DGM Racing’s Kyle Weatherman, yelling, “Next time you touch my race car!” It marked the first time a crew member had been suspended for a fight since 2008.

After serving the two-race suspension, he remained in the Xfinity paddock and even leaned into the incident with a wry public tone in later interviews, suggesting the episode didn’t end his career or standing in the garage but did mark a notable public bump in his record.

But it was the on-air rant that also grabbed eyeballs. “He better have some pants on after this race, because I’m going to come find him,” is what Miller said of Weatherman, but then, in an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, Miller seemed to laugh it off.

“No no, I didn’t get any. I got pants on now. I’m not riding around naked, I promise,” he said last year.

Since then, Miller has been linked with SS-GreenLight Racing, a long-running independent Xfinity team founded and operated by Bobby Dotter that focuses on developing drivers and fielding cars across the series.

Miller served as the crew chief for their No. 14 team as well.

As a crew chief, Miller is known as a veteran, hands-on leader with deep seat-of-the-pants experience. His career records show more than 350 Xfinity starts as a crew chief since 2012, and he has worked with a wide mix of underdog and development drivers over the years.

Those numbers underline a reputation for being gritty, pragmatic, and unafraid to defend his driver, traits that can both rally a small team and occasionally land him in the headlines.

And staging his comeback with Garage 66/MBM Motorsports couldn’t have come at a better time. As the much-respected organization prepares for a standout 2026 season, the team is assembling not only crew chiefs but also drivers for the next season.

As things got settled in the Xfinity Series, the organization didn’t take time to switch gears to the truck series.

MBM continues with 22-year-old driver ahead of 2026 Truck season

Last week, MBM Motorsports and Tyler Tomassi announced that they will continue their partnership into the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season with plans to open the year at Daytona International Speedway.

Tomassi is slated to pilot the No. 69 Ford F-150 in the Fresh Florida 250, launching the truck series campaign on the sport’s biggest stage.

The 22-year-old Rhode Island native made his superspeedway debut last October at Talladega and immediately showed promise.

Tomassi spent much of the race running comfortably in the lead pack before a cut left rear tire under green in Stage 3 derailed what had been a promising outing.

Now, both driver and team are eager to apply what they learned at Talladega to another high-speed venue.

“Racing at Daytona is an absolute dream come true for any race car driver, and I am so thankful to have the opportunity to race at this historic track,” Tomassi said. “After our pace at Talladega, I have every reason to believe that we will be competitive. I want to thank Carl Long for his continued belief in me… See you at Daytona!”

Team owner Carl Long echoed that sentiment as MBM prepared to open another season while continuing with a focus on driver development.

“Tyler experienced many firsts with our team in 2025: his first 2.5-mile track, his first road course, his first superspeedway,” Long said. “As a team, it is rewarding to provide a platform for young drivers to learn the ropes of NASCAR …We are excited to give him another chance to bring home a Top 10!”

The 100-lap NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener at Daytona is set to be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, February 13, kicking off the season with a bang.