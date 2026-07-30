Controversial Cup Series Critic Headlines Jimmie Johnson & Co’s Monumental NASCAR Announcement

“I find it really hard to watch a Cup race these days. It allows for a nap, so maybe that’s good. I don’t know.” Only a few days after Nashville, those remarks from IndyCar icon Scott Dixon sparked controversy. In a surprising turn of events, the six-time IndyCar champion is now involved in one of NASCAR’s most significant ownership announcements.

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The headline name is Scott Dixon, whose recent criticism of NASCAR’s lengthy races sparked debate across the motorsports world. NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta clapped back at Dixon with a reply, “I’ll say it again, don’t let the door hit you, Dixon. When people start actually watching your races outside the month of May, lemme know.” Ever since Dixon made his remark, there’s been a big debate about race lengths within the NASCAR community.

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But it looks like Jimmie Johnson is on a mission to strengthen Legacy Motor Club, and his latest move also included Dixon. Despite the controversial statement, the six-time IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner is now an investor in Johnson’s organization alongside fellow open-wheel greats Dario Franchitti, a four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner. And Tony Kanaan, an IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner.

The ownership group also added major stars from outside motorsports. Bryce Harper, a two-time National League MVP and eight-time MLB All-Star, joins alongside former Philadelphia Phillies teammate Chase Utley, a World Series champion and six-time All-Star. Tennis is represented by US Open champion and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick. While surfing legend Kelly Slater brings an unmatched résumé featuring 11 world championships.

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Johnson’s expansion plan also lured in already successful entrepreneurs. Samuel Byrne, the co-founder and co-chairman of CrossHarbor Capital Partners LLC, joins the ownership group. Then there is Jen Rubio, who’s already built a successful lifestyle brand, Executive Chair of Away.

“This is not a traditional ownership group,” Jimmie Johnson said. “It is a collection of people who understand competition, leadership, innovation, storytelling, and how enduring organizations are built. They come from different worlds but share a common belief: that Legacy can become something fundamentally different within motorsports and culture.”

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At the moment, Legacy Motor Club has two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries for Erik Jones and John Hunter-Nemechek in addition to Johnson’s third car, which is part-time. At the 2027 Daytona 500, Jimmie Johnson will make his final NASCAR Cup Series start with his iconic number 48.

By assembling an ownership group filled with champions and influential business leaders, Johnson is betting that success off the track can ultimately help deliver sustained success on it.