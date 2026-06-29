Controversial Cup Star Goes After Championship Winning Crew Chief Days After Kyle Larson Jab

It doesn’t take Carson Hocevar long to showcase his raw and unapologetic attitude against his competitors on the track. But what makes him unique is that he carries the same charisma off the track as well. Just days after taking a cheeky, indirect dig at Kyle Larson, he took to social media once again to target the crew chief of another rival.

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“I mean, you see the promos. Everybody’s going to wreck them all for a championship,” Hocevar told FOX about wrecking Corey Heim in 2023. “Then you finally wreck somebody and everybody’s disappointed about it.”

Now that the fire was stoked, Hocevar was bound to face some heat. After FOX posted their conversation on social media, the driver caught strays from Scott Zipadelli.

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“How can you even take this kid seriously?” Zipadelli, Heim’s former crew chief, wrote in the comments. “This is what happens when you let your kid have an iPad at the dinner table!”

“I wasn’t much of a fan of the iPad as a kid,” Hocevar retorted. “I never used it, do you need one?”

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Zipadelli served as Heim’s crew chief in the Truck Series in the 2023 season. The latter was battling for the championship in Phoenix, and, given how the format worked at the time, it was essential for him to win the race. But Hocevar, being the aggressive driver that he is, got toe-to-toe with Heim and ended up spinning him around. Corey Heim finished 18th in the race, losing the title to Ben Rhodes. It would take him another two seasons to finally get back to the top and win the title.

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Understandably, this was a bad memory for Zipadelli. He seemingly still carries the grudge, as his comment reflected.

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Although this attracted a row of reactions from the fans, this isn’t something new coming from Hocevar. Just a few days earlier, he landed a harmless jab at Kyle Larson for the latter’s ‘eight-year-old’ remark for Hocevar. The veteran called him “immature” for his age. Hocevar got back at him by qualifying second at Sonoma.

“they fr let an 8 year old qualify on the front row,” he wrote on X.

It has been his strong social media presence and the charismatic personality he carries, both on and off the track, that have given him a massive fan following more recently.

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How Corey Heim got his revenge on Carson Hocevar

Corey Heim did not forget what hampered his championship in 2023. While he does not have a full-time seat in the Cup Series this season, he is running a couple of races with 23XI Racing, and at Coronado, he found his revenge.

Being in a strong position against Carson Hocevar, Heim waited for the right opportunity. He got it on lap 65 as Tyler Reddick became the leader, with Heim making contact with Hocevar’s car on the right side of his rear. It sent the latter spinning, who eventually finished outside of the top 20. Heim won that race, marking his first Cup Series race win.

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“At the end of the day, he wiped me out for a championship,” Heim said on Gluck Cast. “So I’m always going to have to kind of hold that grudge against him. I obviously didn’t take that very well, and I wrecked him back that day. I didn’t have any intent to turn him around backwards on Sunday, but when he was sitting there looking at me spinning out, I wasn’t mad at it either.”

Hocevar’s aggressive driving, although a matter of wide debate, seemed to have helped him build a strong foundation for his future. Although Spire Motorsports is not the strongest team on the field, it did manage to win Talladega and regularly puts itself in the top 10. Considering the Chase format, this is all he would need to make it to the top 16 later this season, and while he might not be one of the strongest contenders, it would still make a strong impression.