Controversial NASCAR Broadcaster Labeled “Best Commentator in the World” as He Lands Major NBC Project

For years, NBC’s broadcast has featured some of the most popular voices in the sport’s history, including former driver Jeff Burton. Among them is one particular voice, whose accent and animated style have often kept him in the limelight among fans. Widely regarded as one of the most versatile commentators in the racing world, his range will now go well beyond stock cars, as he has just earned one of the biggest assignments of his career.

NASCAR fans will hear a familiar voice at the Winter Olympics

Leigh Diffey has become a prominent part of NBC’s motorsports coverage throughout the years and is quite popular among NASCAR fans. He serves as the network’s play-by-play voice for the Cup Series. Known for his high-energy delivery and dramatic calls, Diffey brings extensive experience to the booth with prior work with IndyCar and the IMSA.

Despite a tough start to his career, he continues to prove that he is not limited to motorsports, as he has now been selected to serve as the play-by-play commentator at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Along with the many talented people who will be joining the project, Leigh Diffey’s voice will be heard in the Bobsled/Luge/Skeleton category of the coverage. Understandably, this is going to be a major project for him as he turns global after years of American coverage.

Despite his high energy and excellence in the field, Leigh Diffey has often been under the fans’ radar. Being of Australian roots, it is quite understandable that he doesn’t have the accent that many fans are used to, and for this reason, many have criticized him. In fact, Mike Joy, a veteran American commentator, has also praised Diffey for his work silencing the critics.

“I’ve known and worked with Leigh for more than a decade,” he said. “He’s always brought an unbridled enthusiasm to his announcing that I don’t think any other commentator can match.”

Although the criticisms can be quite loud sometimes, his announcement for the Winter Olympics was definitely louder. Many fans on social media celebrated this, some calling him the best commentator in sports.

Fans praise Leigh Diffey

“Leigh Diffey is the best motorsport commentator in the world in my opinion. I see this as an absolute win.”

This comment alone carried the emotion of all fans on social media after Leigh Diffey’s play-by-play announcement at the Winter Olympics was announced by NBC. His high energy and enthusiasm for NASCAR are praised by many.

Another fan wrote, “Leigh is their go to announcer for anything involving a track.”

In fact, some of the fans have been so impressed with his work that one of them compared him with veteran football commentator, Al Michaels. Coincidentally, he also works with NBC now.

“Leigh is an underrated all-star when it comes to sports broadcasting. Drop him on any broadcast and he will excel. Modern day Al Michaels.”

Diffey’s high energy and the passion he carries for the sport greatly affect his work. Fans find his commentary more exciting, and it genuinely improves the races’ watchability. This one fan summed it up perfectly: “I’d listen to him announce a snail race.”

Yet, this is a surprise move for the fans. Commentating at the Winter Olympics was the last thing they had expected from Diffey, but it happened, leaving many in awe.

“This is the hilarious NASCAR crossovers I live for!”

These reactions prove one thing: no matter how much Leigh Diffey is criticized by some particular fans, he manages to entertain millions, which is all that he needs to do to make a strong presence. Now his voice will echo throughout the world as he makes his way from NASCAR to the Winter Olympics.