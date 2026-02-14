‘Controversial’ NASCAR Driver Triggers New Hate After Almost Taking Out Dale Jr.’s Star

This isn’t how Dale Earnhardt envisioned his 2026 NASCAR season to start. After a difficult Xfinity season last year, the two-time Daytona 500 champion looked to change things around; however, tragedy struck early. Thanks to the black sheep of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the season opener at Daytona International Speedway looked very difficult for Junior’s JR Motorsports driver, and now there’s no turning back from this.

Some habits die hard, and for Sam Mayer, that’s exactly how it played out. During the United Rentals 300, an uproar of emotions erupted against the 22-year-old for taking out Dale Jr.’s JR Motorsports driver, Sammy Smith.

It all unfolded on lap 29 when Mayer turned Smith at turn 4, sending him spinning after the contact. The incident washed both cars into the pack as the field was tightly grouped late in the run, triggering a multi-car wreck.

However, this isn’t the first time Sam Mayer has displayed his aggressive driving style. Just take a look at his record with Ty Gibbs.

The defining moment came during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway when a bumper-to-bumper battle for a Dash 4 Cash bonus turned ugly.

Mayer nudged Gibbs on the final lap in an attempt to gain position, which not only dropped Gibbs from contention but also set off a chain reaction that left Gibbs frustrated.

After the race, Gibbs retaliated on the cooldown lap by banging Mayer’s car and then escalated the situation on pit road.

That incident wasn’t an isolated flare-up but rather a combination of a broader pattern of hard, sometimes controversial racing between the two young drivers.

Mayer’s aggressive moves have been a hallmark of his racing approach, and fast forward to today, nothing seems to have changed that

As Smith spun, he clipped Chandler Smith and Christian Ruggiero, and also collected Sheldon Creed. The contact quickly stacked up cars behind them with little room to avoid the spinning No. 8.

The wreck brought out the caution, and it significantly shuffled the running order as multiple contenders were either damaged or forced to make repairs after Mayer turned Dale Jr.’s driver.

And the NASCAR fans didn’t let this go easily.

NASCAR fans slam Sam Mayer’s driving style

The tension boiled over, and the reactions online were immediate and harsh.

One fan wrote, “This is why Sam Mayer isn’t racing on Sunday #nascar,” a pointed jab suggesting the mistake showed why he isn’t ready for the Cup Series spotlight.

Another didn’t hold back either, posting, “Good. The trash takes out itself. Sammy Smith and Sam Mayer are absolute buffoons on these superspeedways,” as frustration spilled over regarding both drivers’ aggressive drafting styles.

Others mocked Mayer’s confidence in the aftermath of the incident.

Another fan quipped, “Sam Mayer thinks he’s got that it factor 😭😐💀,” questioning whether his self-belief matches his results in high-stakes pack racing.

The fans even went on to question Mayer’s decision-making and aggressive tendencies.

One frustrated viewer wrote, “Mayer didn’t need to go down and defend. Literally just explained it on TV. They both are to blame. Both are too selfish. This is why Sam isn’t at JRM anymore.”

The comments reflect a growing sentiment that Mayer’s hard-charging style often crosses the line from assertive to unnecessary, especially in high-stakes pack racing, where split-second decision moves can trigger chaos.

Others were even more blunt in their criticism.

“Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, and Corey Day hate watching successful 😁 Nah, but for real Sam Mayer is a dumbass. What is he doing?” one fan posted, mocking the situation before turning sharply critical.

Another vented frustration over the collateral damage: “I’m so sick of Sheldon getting taken out of these races from no fault of his own. God dammnit, Sam Mayer.”

Together, the reactions paint a picture of a driver whose aggressive reputation continues to divide the garage and the fan base alike and who is every move now seems to come under intense scrutiny