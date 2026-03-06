Controversial NASCAR Star Ready to Throw Fists to Protect Richard Childress’ Reputation

Richard Childress is one of the most respected (and intimidating) characters in NASCAR. Richard Childress Racing (RCR) was transformed from nearly nothing into a championship juggernaut by the Hall of Famer, but his legacy extends well beyond awards. Childress has long been known as one of the sport’s fiercest competitors, a man who never backed down from a fight when defending his team. And now, one contentious NASCAR figure is stating unequivocally that he is prepared to take blows in order to save Childress’ reputation.

Cleetus McFarland joins RCR with a fighter’s mentality

“If I got to fight in the pits to be at RCR, I’ll do it.” The approach Cleetus McFarland is bringing to one of NASCAR’s most illustrious organizations can be summed up in that one sentence. The well-known motorsports figure has inked a two-year contract with Richard Childress Racing, the company announced on Wednesday.

McFarland will participate in a minimum of three O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races every season as per the agreement. The YouTube star turned racer will make his first appearance this year with the legendary outfit at Rockingham, which is a significant step. Additionally, the timetable doesn’t end there. High-profile events at Daytona and Talladega, two superspeedways renowned for their mayhem, draft battles, and career-defining moments, are also part of the agreement.

When Kevin Harvick brought up one of the most notorious incidents in NASCAR garage history, the moment Childress demonstrated how strongly he protects his drivers, the discourse surrounding Cleetus McFarland’s arrival took a violent turn. Back in June 2011 at Kansas Speedway, tensions boiled over after Kyle Busch made contact with RCR driver Joey Coulter on the cool-down lap of a Truck Series race.

Childress allegedly grabbed Busch in a headlock and delivered many blows when he approached him in the garage. Childress was ultimately fined $150,000 by NASCAR for the incident, but it only served to solidify his standing as one of the sport’s most devoted team owners. A man committed to protecting his drivers at any cost!

For Cleetus McFarland, that reputation of Richard Childress isn’t intimidating. Rather, it’s part of the appeal of the enigmatic figure. If anything, it perfectly matches the scrappy, no-nonsense culture that has defined RCR for decades and turned them into a powerhouse across the top-three NASCAR formats.

Why Richard Childress is not ready to step away

Richard Childress, the NASCAR Hall of Famer, has stated that he is not yet ready to retire from the sport, despite the fact that many had anticipated that he would do so by now. Even at 80 years old, the longstanding owner continues to be actively involved with Richard Childress Racing, supervising decisions linked to the cars and remaining part of the regular grind within the race shop.

When asked recently why he hasn’t slowed down, Childress offered a simple explanation rooted in passion. “Yeah, I really enjoy racing. I don’t know what I’d do without it. I would like to slow back a little bit and do a few other things, but I enjoy it, and I think it keeps you young.”

He has led the team through several generations of drivers because of his passion for competition, which has kept him in the seat for decades. Childress has watched the sport develop while making sure RCR stays a part of NASCAR’s competitive core, from the great era with Dale Earnhardt to championship drives with Kevin Harvick.

Still, the veteran owner understands that planning for the future matters. Childress has quietly begun setting up the next wave of leadership within the organization. Austin Dillon, for instance, has taken on a general manager role for the Carolina Cowboys, a franchise owned by Childress, in professional bull riding. Now, this decision is not random. It is an opportunity designed to help Austin learn the responsibilities tied to running a sports operation under a sanctioning body.

At the same time, Ty Dillon has gained business experience through the family winery. Moreover, Mike Dillon, Childress’s son-in-law, recently took on the role of the chief operating officer at RCR itself. The moves suggest a careful transition plan. But for now, Childress isn’t handing over the keys. The man who built RCR from the ground up still intends to keep steering the ship.