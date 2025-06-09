Controversy Sparked at NASCAR’s Bowman Gray as Local Legend Potentially Gets Away With Cheating

It was the kind of evening that makes Bowman Gray the beating heart of grassroots NASCAR, and just when the crowd thought they’d seen it all, the night took a turn. Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium—the madhouse—was everything short track racing promises. Local legend Burt Myers notched his record-tying 101st win, sending fans into a frenzy. The hometown hero is now on par with short-track legend Tim Brown.

But that party did not last long because runner-up Chris Fleming surely wasn’t having it. While fans were still cheering and the confetti was raining down, Fleming stormed off the track and headed straight for the tech shed and returned with protest papers in hand. The long-time arrival wasn’t about to let Burt Myers have the last word without a fight. The drama was just getting started.

Chris Fleming is coming in hot with a protest against Burt

The dust had barely settled on a historic night at Bowman Gray Stadium when controversy came roaring into the headlines. Burt Myers had just crossed the finish line to claim his 101st modified victory. It was a wholesome moment for Myers as he celebrated the win with his father, Gary, in front of 9,000 fans. Although he is tied with Tim Brown with his 101st win, the Sportsman race earlier in his career, so unofficially, he is leading the chart at the Madhouse. But Fleming had his doubts that the Myers’ car had illegal adjustments made to the engine.

The veteran driver, who finished second, officially protested Myers’ engine, noting that there was no cubic inch measurement written on the hood, which is a required marker for modified competition. This protest was shared on X: “Chris Fleming has protested Burt Myers’ engine, gonna start off by pumping it since there is no cubic inch written on the hood.”

The engine is set to be pumped, meaning it will undergo a full inspection to determine legality. For a track nicknamed the Madhouse, it is only fitting that such a milestone moment would come wrapped in controversy. However, a recent update says otherwise. The protest seems to be dissolved, and Burt Myers still gets to keep his win. “The protested Burt Myers engine passed a pump test but the head is being sent to NASCAR for additional inspection. Win confirmed.”

Chris Fleming is no rookie to the chaos. At 62, the Mount Airy native has racked up a career full of greedy drives and hard-fought wins, with 18 modified victories at Bowman Gray with his name. Just last month, he pulled off one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent memory, charging from 22nd to take the checkered flag in the 125-lap madhouse classic race so chaotic it was dubbed a demolition derby by fans and drivers alike. Fleming, known for his sharp racecraft and zero-nonsense demeanor, hasn’t minced words about wanting a level playing field. And now he’s doubling down by challenging the legality of the ferry car that kept him from victory lane.

But, Myers wasn’t going to let this moment spoil his night as he made a big claim about adding more wins under his belt. The win meant so much more for Burt, as his father, Gary Myers, had joined him in Victory Lane. Such a proud moment for his father. “When I saw him (Gary Myres), Paula, I was pretty exciting to get 101 in the mods and the big 102 total, and for him to be here and celebrate it out here like this is pretty special. We’re not planning on stopping at 101.”

The inspection process won’t be rushed. If officials find any discrepancies, whether in displacement, weight, or any fine print rules, it could mean penalties that take the shine off Myers’ record-tying feat. And if everything comes back clean, Flemming’s protest may be seen as a desperate move from a hungry runner-up who simply got beaten. But for now, Burt gets to keep his win.

Madhouse is making a lot of noise this year, and this renewed enthusiasm and energy is because NASCAR brought the Cup Series back to its racing roots this year. And the Clash, won by Chase Elliott, received good feedback from both the drivers and the racing community.

NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Bowman Gray

Back in February, Bowman Gray Stadium welcomed the NASCAR Cup Series back with a homecoming party. For the first time since 1971, stock cars ripped around the legendary quarter-mile bullring, where the walls are closed, the fans are rowdy, and the racing is always personal. The grandstands were packed, the beer was flowing, and the vibe? Unmistakably Bowman Gray. With a few new updates like fresh paint and SAFER barriers, the Cup Series was ready to make an entrance.

Chase Elliott lived up to his name and dominated the event, starting from the pole and winning the Cook Out Clash, fending off Ryan Blaney. The margin of difference between the two cars was just 1.333 seconds. Elliott led 171 and was thrilled to experience the electrifying experience at the Madhouse. “This environment is special. This is a place that has a deep history in NASCAR, and I think they deserve this event, truthfully.”

Interestingly, Burt Myers also competed in the race but couldn’t make the field in the last-chance qualifier. But despite the disappointment, he was happy to see Cup car racing at the iconic half-mile track. “The lights, the walls, the whole facility, the infield, everything the way it looks, it brought it to a Cup level. To see them do that to my little home track here in Winston-Salem was heartwarming on my end.”

Given that NASCAR is done with their trip to Los Angeles, the Bowman Gray Stadium is likely to host the 2026 Clash event. Hopefully, Myers will have an opportunity to compete in the next event.