Corey Heim Dethrones Kyle Busch in Age-Old Record as Unthinkable Dominance Comes to Light

Corey Heim has had an unbelievable year, dominating races in the Truck Series, and his latest run of brilliance has helped him break a record set by the legendary Kyle Busch. Driving part-time in the Truck and Cup Series, Heim has grabbed a lot of headlines this year and continued to show why he has been highly praised with his win at Rockingham Speedway.

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Corey Heim breaks Kyle Busch’s long-held record

Heim once again dominated on the track as he led for 29 straight Craftsman Truck Series starts, helping him pass Kyle Busch’s record for the longest streak in history. This proves how good Heim has been so far, as the latter has been in the series through the years.

“I had to do what I had to do at the end. But first win for Robinhood. Thank you to Toyota Tricon for having it back again. I really enjoy doing this. Definitely a stressful ending there, but I got it down. Go for 500K next week,” he said after the race.

What is most impressive is the fact that Heim is technically leading the points standings of the Truck Series despite having missed Daytona and St. Petersburg. This was his second consecutive race win. However, he is not eligible to participate in the Clash since there is no waiver for the same. But he is eligible to run the Triple Truck Challenge. This is designed to reward drivers financially for performing well in three consecutive Truck races during a season. It does not come as a surprise that Heim will attempt to chase down the challenge in the next race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Truck Series – Qualifying Feb 14, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Truck Series driver Corey Heim during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach, Daytona International Speedwa,y Flori,da USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250214_mjr_su5_125

“It’s cool to reflect on it. And I think I’d be the first person to sweep all three if I’m able to do it. So a lot of motivation for these guys on the one camp and would still see us as our primary next week. So, I’m super excited about that,” Heim added.

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Clinching this challenge shouldn’t be impossible for Corey Heim. Just last year, he managed to win three consecutive races, apart from the nine other races that he was victorious in, which helped him win the Championship with sheer domination. Despite doing that, NASCAR’s harsh reality struck upon him as he failed to secure a full-time seat for this season.

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When Mark Martin took note of Heim’s situation

Nothing is lacking in Corey Heim’s racing resume. Yet, he does not have a full-time seat this season. It is the lack of sponsors and funding that is holding him back. Mark Martin, speaking on his podcast earlier, had discussed this: “I don’t know the deep history of Corey Heim, but obviously, he doesn’t have a lot of money attached to him,” he said.

Heim doesn’t have a very strong background in racing, but he has proven himself on the track. Given the right machinery, he possesses the power to dominate races, which is what he has been doing for the past year and a half in the Truck Series. But not having a full-time seat was partially because of the lack of strong financial backing.

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This is something that has stopped multiple drivers in the past. Even the likes of Lee Pulliam couldn’t make it to the bigger league in time because of this reason. But there is one massive advantage for Corey Heim: he is still young. Dominating at such a young age has made him stand out from the rest in the Truck Series, and if he manages to win the race next weekend, he will win a whopping $500,000 as prize money for winning the Triple Truck Challenge.

This could give him a strong start for the upcoming seasons. Moreover, he is also lined up to run a few races for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series. This could set him on the right path and perhaps break more records.